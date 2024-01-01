en English
Fashion

Unraveling the Environmental Footprint of the Fashion Industry: A Closer Look at Textiles

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Unraveling the Environmental Footprint of the Fashion Industry: A Closer Look at Textiles

The environmental footprint of the fashion industry extends far beyond the confines of packaging, reaching into the very heart of garment fabrication. While sustainable packaging solutions—such as reusable wooden hangers, paper shopping bags, and recycled fibers—are increasingly utilized, the textiles comprising the garments themselves pose a significant environmental challenge. The production of natural fibers like cotton and wool has remained relatively constant since the early 1990s, however, the manufacture of synthetic fibers—particularly viscose, nylon, and polyester—has nearly tripled. These artificial textiles, laden with plastic content and notoriously difficult to recycle, are a major source of environmental pollution. The focus on packaging consequently diverts from the more pressing issue of the textiles themselves, which pose a substantially greater hurdle to environmental sustainability within the fashion industry.

Reimagining Materials and Embracing Sustainability

From a holistic perspective, sustainable fashion demands the consideration of an entire garment’s lifecycle, from design to disposal. It requires a paradigm shift towards sustainable materials, ethical brands, and eco-friendly practices. Notably, companies such as Orange Fiber and PelleMela are spearheading this revolution by transforming food waste into sustainable fabrics. Orange Fiber converts citrus by-products into a silk-like material, globally recognized for its innovation. Simultaneously, PelleMela uses apple peels to fabricate durable and flexible ‘apple leather’—a material adopted by numerous shoe brands. These innovations represent significant strides towards mitigating the environmental impact of the fashion industry, offering sustainable alternatives to traditional textiles.

Transforming Denim Production

Historically, the production of denim has been synonymous with the use of toxic chemicals and high levels of water and energy consumption. In the present, however, more companies are transitioning towards sustainable manufacturing practices. Organizations like bluesign are partnering with brands to minimize the industry’s overall impact on people and the environment by implementing cleaner production methods and chemistry. Recently, Madewell formed a partnership with bluesign to reduce its environmental footprint by integrating sustainable practices in denim production. New production technologies aimed at conserving water and reducing chemical usage are being developed, and circularity initiatives within the denim industry are gaining momentum.

Accountability and Regulations

The fashion industry is under growing scrutiny to enhance sustainability and minimize its environmental impact. The Textiles 2030 Annual Progress Report revealed that while some brands have made substantial reductions in carbon and water impacts, an upward spiral of production and consumption has offset these positive steps. Governments are now seeking to hold brands accountable for their products’ impact. The EU has been instrumental in this regard, introducing eco design requirements and other regulations to spur momentum in sustainable product design.

The fashion industry, with its staggering environmental impact, is a significant contributor to resource use, water pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions. The industry’s current levels of overproduction are nullifying crucial environmental improvements made during the design and production phase. Consequently, there is an urgent need for the industry to embrace renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainability measures throughout the value chain.

Fashion Sustainability
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

