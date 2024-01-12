Understanding Exponential Growth: Economic and Environmental Implications

Economists and Exponential Growth: A Misconception

The common assertion that economists are oblivious to the dangers of exponential growth is a misguided one. This concept is fundamental to their discipline, akin to accountants understanding double-entry bookkeeping or poets employing metaphors. A clear illustration of exponential growth can be seen in the legend of the chessboard and rice, often used as an analogy for escalating energy consumption or carbon emissions.

Thomas Malthus’s 1798 essay warning of an inevitable catastrophe as human population growth outpaces agricultural output is a notable historical reference to the concept of exponential growth. However, it’s important to note that global population growth is now flattening. The number of children under five peaked in 2017, challenging the assumption of constant exponential growth.

Exponential-ish Growth and Environmental Impact

The United Kingdom serves as a vivid example of how growth and environmental impact are interlinked, but not always in the way we might expect. Per capita coal emissions peaked more than a century ago in the UK, and CO2 emissions per person have halved within a lifetime. Globally, emissions peaked in 2012. This suggests that economic growth might be ‘exponential-ish,’ rather than strictly exponential, and that our focus should be on the physical quantities that directly impact our environment instead of merely national income figures.

Economic growth does not necessarily correlate with increased pollution or energy use. We have seen reductions in deforestation, a peak in agricultural land use, and potentially peaking fertilizer use. Conversely, the extraction of materials such as copper has surged. More copper has been mined in recent years than in all of history prior to 1950.

Challenges and Hopes for a Sustainable Future

There are alarming trends, such as the uptick in material extraction, but there are also reasons for optimism. Cleaner technologies are emerging, and forests are returning in some regions. The challenge lies in implementing appropriate policies to tackle environmental issues and capitalize on the opportunity to become a sustainable generation.

The economic benefits of environmental policies are evident, such as job creation and private-sector investments in clean energy and vehicle projects in the US. There is a complex link between natural resources and economic growth, with the potential for negative effects if resources are misused. However, if we prioritize renewable energy sources to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, economic growth can be promoted sustainably.

Efforts towards achieving carbon neutrality in the EU and other areas are encouraging, but we must also consider the potential economic benefits of drastic greenhouse gas emission cuts. By using models like the GIVE model to estimate these benefits, we can set ambitious goals that yield significant economic benefits and reduce projected climate harms.

By investing in green economy projects, economic expansion can lead to decreased carbon emissions. The transition towards a green economy plays a significant role in lowering carbon emissions and enhancing environmental quality, making it a key element of sustainable economic growth.