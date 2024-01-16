UN President Francis Affirms Commitment to Transformative Change and SDGs

In a world grappling with unprecedented challenges, United Nations General Assembly President, Dennis Francis, has pledged an unwavering commitment to transformative change and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As New York gears up to host the 2024 Summit of the Future, Francis underscores the urgency for global leaders to establish a fresh consensus on tackling the world's pressing predicaments.

A New Era of Commitment

President Francis, presiding over the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, signified a resolute push for transformative change. He accentuated the criticality of accelerating the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and priming for the world leaders' congregation in New York. The objective? To forge a novel global consensus that effectively addresses the ever-evolving challenges the world confronts today.

Peace: The Foundation of Progress

President Francis underscored the indispensable role of peace as the bedrock of collective efforts. Amidst the deadlock in the Security Council concerning Gaza, he called for the immediate enforcement of an Assembly resolution that demands a ceasefire and humanitarian access. The President voiced his concern over the stalemate, stressing that peace forms the cornerstone of any constructive progress.

The Veto Initiative: Enhancing Accountability

Delving into the inner workings of the UN, President Francis spoke about the Veto Initiative. This initiative aims to bolster accountability and debate within the UN when a veto is invoked by permanent members of the Security Council. The President envisions this as a step towards fostering cooperation and promoting responsible decision-making amongst the UN's Principal Organs.

A Look Ahead: Focusing on Sustainability

Looking ahead, President Francis shared a roster of key upcoming events all pivoting around the theme of sustainability. These include the inaugural Sustainability Week, dedicated conferences for Small Island and Landlocked Developing States, a meeting on antimicrobial resistance, and a commemoration of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development. As the world awaits these significant milestones, President Francis's commitment to transformative change serves as a beacon of hope in these challenging times.