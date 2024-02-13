UIC and UNDP Roundtable: Kuwait’s Private Sector Transforms Towards Sustainable Development

In a bold step towards sustainable development, the Union of Investment Companies (UIC) in Kuwait, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), recently convened a roundtable conference. The aim? To strategically transform Kuwait's private sector and align it with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Vision 2035/2040.

Advertisment

The Crucial Role of Privatisation in Kuwait

Acknowledging the private sector's pivotal role in driving economic growth and achieving the SDGs, the conference marked a significant milestone in Kuwait's journey towards sustainability. With the UNDP committed to providing expertise in creating sustainability strategies, strengthening individual capacities, and highlighting opportunities for sustainable investment, the roundtable served as a platform for private sector leaders to explore guidance and insights to advance their sustainable initiatives beyond traditional CSR practices.

Mohammad Al-Zankawi, Chairman of the UIC, emphasized the importance of privatization in Kuwait, stating, "For our nation to prosper and meet the ambitious targets set by Vision 2035/2040, we must embrace privatization and foster a thriving private sector."

Advertisment

Revamping Tax Systems and Embracing Cybersecurity

A key topic of discussion was the potential revamp of Kuwait's tax system, aiming to incentivize companies to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to the nation's development. Additionally, the conference highlighted the emerging business opportunities in cybersecurity and digital consulting, as Kuwait's private sector increasingly embraces digital transformation.

Cybersecurity expert, Dr. Aisha Al-Sabah, spoke about the necessity of robust cybersecurity measures, saying, "As Kuwait's private sector continues to evolve and adopt digital solutions, prioritizing cybersecurity is no longer optional but a requirement for survival and growth."

Advertisment

Deloitte's Vision for Kuwait's Future

Among the notable attendees was Deloitte, a leading audit and advisory firm with a strong presence in Kuwait and the region. The company has been actively involved in Kuwait's domestic oil and gas sector, contributing to the nation's economic diversification efforts.

Mohammad Al-Rashid, CEO of Deloitte Kuwait, shared the firm's vision for the future: "Deloitte is committed to supporting Kuwait's private sector in its transformation towards sustainable development. Our goal is to empower businesses with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in an increasingly complex world."

The roundtable conference concluded with a renewed sense of optimism and determination among private sector leaders in Kuwait. By fostering partnerships and raising awareness regarding sustainable development, Kuwait is poised to make significant strides in achieving its SDGs and Vision 2035/2040 objectives.

In summary, the UIC and UNDP roundtable conference underscored the importance of privatization, tax system revamps, cybersecurity, and digital consulting in Kuwait's strategic transformation towards sustainable development. With the support of organizations like Deloitte, Kuwait's private sector is on track to make substantial contributions to the nation's economic growth and the achievement of its SDGs and Vision 2035/2040 goals.