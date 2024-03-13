Turkey's Nationwide Zero Waste Leap: First Lady's Deposit Management System Initiates

Preparations for the Deposit Management System (DYS), a pivotal element of the Zero Waste Project championed by Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdoğan, are in the final stages. This innovative system, aimed at drastically reducing waste and enhancing resource efficiency, has commenced its pilot phase across the country. Spearheaded by the Turkish Environment Agency (TUÇA), the initiative is set to revolutionize how consumers interact with single-use packaging made of glass, PET, and aluminum by incentivizing returns through a mobile app-based reimbursement system.

Revolutionizing Waste Management

The Deposit Management System is designed to not only reduce environmental pollution but also promote recycling on an unprecedented scale. Disposable packaging will now bear a unique DYS logo, printed with special ink to prevent counterfeiting, ensuring that only eligible items are returned for deposit. This move is expected to significantly cut down on the indiscriminate disposal of single-use containers, thereby mitigating the adverse effects on the environment. Companies have quickly adapted to these new regulations, with products featuring the DYS logo already available on shelves, indicating a positive shift towards sustainable practices.

Consumer Participation and Economic Impact

Consumer engagement is crucial for the system's success, prompting the plan to install 30,000 deposit return points across Turkey within the next three years. The introduction of deposit return machines in various locations, including markets, restaurants, and hotels, will make it convenient for consumers to return their used packages. The system not only benefits the environment but also promises substantial economic impacts. It is anticipated to create around 20,000 jobs directly, significantly reduce the import volume of raw materials for beverage packaging, and thereby contribute positively to the management of the current account deficit.

Environmental and Social Benefits

The environmental and social benefits of the DYS are manifold. With an expected annual return volume of 20 billion packages, the initiative is set to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 37,000 tons and save a considerable amount of energy. This large-scale recycling effort aligns with global sustainability goals and showcases Turkey's commitment to environmental stewardship. Furthermore, the project's contribution to job creation and raw material savings highlights the multifaceted advantages of integrating sustainability into economic planning and development.

Through the Zero Waste Project and the implementation of the Deposit Management System, Turkey is setting a commendable example of how national initiatives can have a profound impact on both the environment and the economy. Such efforts not only address immediate concerns like waste management and resource efficiency but also pave the way for a sustainable future. As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation, Turkey's proactive approach serves as an inspiration for other nations to adopt similar sustainable practices.