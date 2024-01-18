en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sustainability

Transforming Waste into Paving Blocks: A Sustainable Construction Breakthrough

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:58 am EST
Transforming Waste into Paving Blocks: A Sustainable Construction Breakthrough

Island communities worldwide grapple with waste management challenges, often leading to environmental concerns. A recent study, however, presents a sustainable, innovative solution: the use of glass powder (GP) and municipal incinerated bottom ash (MIBA) as substitutes in interlocking paving block production. This innovative research aims not only to lessen landfill waste and carbon emissions but also to bolster sustainability within these islands.

A New Era in Paving Blocks

The study’s findings are promising. GP and MIBA can replace traditional materials without compromising the compressive strength of the paving blocks. Particle size distribution analysis revealed that GP is finer than MIBA. X-ray diffraction, on the other hand, identified the major mineral phases in the materials. Furthermore, scanning electron microscopy was used to scrutinize the microstructure and elemental composition of these materials.

Ensuring Safety and Quality

One potential concern regarding the use of MIBA is toxicity. However, the study employed the toxicity characteristic leaching procedure (TCLP) method, which confirmed that MIBA is non-hazardous and safe for use. In terms of quality assurance, mortar samples with various substitution levels of GP and MIBA were tested for compressive strength, water absorption, and density after curing for 28 and 90 days.

Impressive Results

The results were impressive. Certain substitution ratios met or even exceeded the requirements for interlocking paving blocks. No significant interaction was found between GP and MIBA in terms of compressive strength, but both had a profound impact when used separately. This reinforces the idea that the combination of GP and MIBA in paving block production has significant potential for sustainable construction practices.

In conclusion, this novel approach to paving block production, which incorporates GP and MIBA, is paving the way for more sustainable construction practices, particularly in island communities where waste management is a critical issue. It demonstrates the remarkable potential of rethinking and reusing waste materials, further fostering a culture of sustainability.

0
Sustainability
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sustainability

See more
22 mins ago
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Elected as President of Democratic Mayors Association
In a significant political development, Mayor Kate Gallego of Phoenix has been elected the president of the Democratic Mayors Association (DMA). This influential position will empower her to guide and shape the policies of over 500 U.S. mayors, reflecting her strong commitment to liberal values. Gallego’s Vision for the DMA Gallego will serve in this
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Elected as President of Democratic Mayors Association
Yorkshire's Rural Challenges: Dean John Dobson Advocates for Housing and Sustainable Food Production
3 hours ago
Yorkshire's Rural Challenges: Dean John Dobson Advocates for Housing and Sustainable Food Production
Greek Tourism Minister Discusses Collaborative Tourism Initiatives with Swiss and Albanian Ambassadors
3 hours ago
Greek Tourism Minister Discusses Collaborative Tourism Initiatives with Swiss and Albanian Ambassadors
UDA Holdings Bhd Champions Sustainability with AR iPad Challenge
1 hour ago
UDA Holdings Bhd Champions Sustainability with AR iPad Challenge
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Set to Launch with Titanium Frame and Vegan Leather Cases
2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Set to Launch with Titanium Frame and Vegan Leather Cases
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours ago
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Latest Headlines
World News
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
26 seconds
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
27 seconds
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
1 min
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
Former Bahamian Prime Minister Advocates for Capital Punishment Amidst Rising Crime
1 min
Former Bahamian Prime Minister Advocates for Capital Punishment Amidst Rising Crime
Bank Fee Regulations, New City Propositions, and Vaping Risks: Today's Top Stories
1 min
Bank Fee Regulations, New City Propositions, and Vaping Risks: Today's Top Stories
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
1 min
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
Rutherford Institute Challenges Government Censorship in Landmark First Amendment Case
1 min
Rutherford Institute Challenges Government Censorship in Landmark First Amendment Case
Female Ride-Hailing Driver Voices Support for Prabowo Subianto at Jakarta Gathering
2 mins
Female Ride-Hailing Driver Voices Support for Prabowo Subianto at Jakarta Gathering
Overdraft Fee Overhaul: White House Proposal Could Shake Major Banks
2 mins
Overdraft Fee Overhaul: White House Proposal Could Shake Major Banks
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
58 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app