Sustainability

TikTok User Redefines Sustainability with Christmas Tree Cleaning Spray

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
A TikTok user has shed light on a novel way to make the most out of a Christmas tree even after the holiday season is over. He has proposed an ingenious method of turning a Christmas tree into a DIY cleaning spray, unleashing a creative, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution that is catching the attention of netizens.

A New Life for Christmas Trees

The process involves cutting branches from the Christmas tree and finely chopping them. These pine needles are then placed in an airtight container, which is subsequently filled with white vinegar. After this concoction is allowed to soak for a period of three weeks, the vinegar acquires a golden hue. This change in color signals that the mixture is ready to be strained into a spray bottle, transforming into a homemade cleaning spray.

Beyond Conventional Cleaning

Pine needles are known for their antibacterial properties. When combined with vinegar, a common household ingredient known for its disinfecting qualities, they create a potent cleaning solution. This spray can be used to clean a variety of surfaces within the home, including mirrors, toilets, floors, and countertops. Besides its cleaning efficacy, the spray leaves behind a pleasant, natural pine scent, enhancing the freshness of the cleaned areas.

Environmentally Friendly and Cost-Effective

This DIY approach not only introduces a new way of reusing Christmas trees but also promotes a healthier environment by reducing chemical usage. White vinegar is an inexpensive commodity, easily available in stores like Tesco, making this homemade cleaning spray a cost-effective alternative to chemical-based cleaners. While some users commented that they couldn’t try this hack due to having an artificial tree, others who attempted it praised its environmental benefits and absence of harsh chemicals.

Besides the cleaning spray, the antibacterial qualities of pine also make it suitable for other DIY products like soap, opening up a wide range of potential uses for your old Christmas tree.

Sustainability
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

