The Ship Inn: A Waterside Pub Embracing Sustainability and Local Sourcing

On the picturesque banks of the River Yealm, nestled in the quaint village of Noss Mayo, The Ship Inn stands as a testament to the enduring charm of British pub culture. Recently acquired by Young's Brewery, this beloved waterside pub has unveiled a new menu that marries classic pub grub with a commitment to local sourcing and sustainable practices. From the day boat fishcake to the Shropshire chicken schnitzel, each dish tells a story of British heritage, culinary innovation, and environmental stewardship. As February wanes, the pub prepares for a temporary closure to refurbish its kitchen, promising an even more delightful experience for patrons upon its reopening.

A New Chapter for The Ship Inn

With its takeover by Young's Brewery, The Ship Inn has not only preserved its charm but has also embraced a forward-looking approach to its menu and operations. The introduction of dishes featuring locally sourced ingredients underscores the pub's support for British farmers and its commitment to sustainability. The menu, a blend of traditional favorites and contemporary creations, highlights the pub's dedication to offering fresh, sustainably sourced food. The note on the menu about this commitment and the emphasis on fish from Devon or Cornwall fisheries further illustrate The Ship Inn's role in the local food ecosystem.

A Homely Haven with a Conscious

The Ship Inn's cozy atmosphere, complete with a warm fire, friendly staff, and ample seating both indoors and out, makes it a welcoming retreat for locals and visitors alike. The pub's dog-friendly policy and unique tidal car park add to its charm, reflecting an understanding and appreciation of its unique location. The tidal car park, a novel feature, comes with precautions to protect patrons' vehicles from the River Yealm's high tides, showcasing the pub's attentiveness to the practicalities of its picturesque setting.

Looking Ahead: Renovation and Rejuvenation

As part of its commitment to enhancing the customer experience, The Ship Inn will close its doors for a week starting February 25, 2024, for kitchen refurbishments. This temporary closure marks a significant investment in the pub's future, promising an even more vibrant and efficient service. Patrons can look forward to the unveiling of a refurbished kitchen designed to elevate the culinary experience, ensuring that The Ship Inn remains a beloved destination for food enthusiasts and casual visitors for years to come.

In the ever-evolving landscape of British pubs, The Ship Inn in Noss Mayo stands out for its blend of tradition and innovation. With Young's Brewery at the helm, the pub continues to champion the best of British culinary traditions while embracing the principles of sustainability and local sourcing. As it prepares for its temporary closure, The Ship Inn promises a future that honors its past while looking forward to new possibilities, ensuring its place in the hearts of its patrons for many more years.