The Rise of ‘Pre-Loved’ South Asian Attire in Weddings: A Shift Towards Sustainability

The magnificence of Asian weddings is legendary, marked by grandeur, vibrant colors, and opulence. Central to this celebration is the extravagant attire, often costing a small fortune and worn only once. However, a new trend is emerging, one that leans towards sustainability and cost-effectiveness. A growing number of individuals are choosing to wear “pre-loved” South Asian attire to these elaborate affairs.

Turning to Pre-loved Asian Wear

Among them is Anoli Mehta, who found herself with several expensive outfits after a summer filled with weddings. These garments, unlikely to see daylight again, were a testament to consumption and waste. Critics argue that renting clothes, another alternative, is not entirely sustainable due to the carbon emissions linked to transport. Still, Mehta contends that it’s a more beneficial path compared to the lengths some go to acquire new clothes, including international travels.

The Rise of Second-hand Clothing Apps

Second-hand clothing apps have seen a surge in popularity in recent years. However, their success in the South Asian clothes market was limited until the advent of platforms like Dazzle and Bloom. Founded by 28-year-old Mohammed Ali, Dazzle and Bloom is dedicated to South Asian fashion and has successfully filled this market niche. Following suit, Mehta initiated Circular Threads to promote the reuse of Asian wear.

Embracing Sustainability and Cost Savings

These platforms are gaining momentum, with people increasingly recognizing the potential for outfits to have multiple lives. The benefits of sustainability and cost savings are becoming more appreciated, particularly in light of rising living costs. The shift towards conscious choices in bridal fashion, marked by vibrant colors, modern silhouettes, and a focus on sustainability, is also reflective of this trend. This, combined with the influence of Bollywood on bridal fashion, is creating a wave of exciting transformations in the industry.