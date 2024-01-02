The Cryptide Triumphs at the Global Footwear Awards 2023

The Global Footwear Awards (GFA) 2023 has crowned The Cryptide as the Footwear Brand of the Year, acknowledging its innovative, technology-centric, and eco-friendly stance in shoe design. The Cryptide’s iconic ‘Cryptide One’ sneaker has garnered renown for its on-demand, 3D-printed construction, crafted entirely from a single material, thus allowing for a streamlined recycling process.

Unveiling the ‘Cryptide One’

The Cryptide One is lauded for its ventilated sock-like upper and a sole that adapts to various sections of the wearer’s foot. Customization based on 3D scans and tailored to individual weight through finite element analysis and topology optimization are some of the unique features that make this sneaker stand out. The shoe’s design not only prioritizes comfort but also simplifies the recycling process, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to a sustainable future.

Recognizing Independent and Emerging Talent

Not to be overshadowed, the Independent Footwear Designer of the Year was bestowed upon Constantinos Panayiotou for his ‘Vertex Love’ creation, a distinct fusion of art and footwear. Meanwhile, Madeline Helt from the Savannah College of Art and Design clinched the Emerging Footwear Designer of the Year title with her heat-retaining climbing boots, showcasing a focus on both sustainability and customizability.

A Showcase of Innovation and Style

The GFA also spotlighted designs from established brands and independent creatives, such as The North Face, Asics, Puma, Bottega Veneta, Nike, Skechers, Fila, Joma, and Adidas. Each of these brands demonstrated a blend of style and innovation within their footwear, pushing the boundaries of conventional shoe design.

Astrid Hebert, the GFA program director, voiced her enthusiasm over the integration of sustainability and technology in the winning designs. She believes that such an approach signals a shift towards a more eco-friendly and tech-forward future in the footwear industry, a sentiment that resonates deeply with the ethos of the Global Footwear Awards.