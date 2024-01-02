en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

The Cryptide Triumphs at the Global Footwear Awards 2023

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
The Cryptide Triumphs at the Global Footwear Awards 2023

The Global Footwear Awards (GFA) 2023 has crowned The Cryptide as the Footwear Brand of the Year, acknowledging its innovative, technology-centric, and eco-friendly stance in shoe design. The Cryptide’s iconic ‘Cryptide One’ sneaker has garnered renown for its on-demand, 3D-printed construction, crafted entirely from a single material, thus allowing for a streamlined recycling process.

Unveiling the ‘Cryptide One’

The Cryptide One is lauded for its ventilated sock-like upper and a sole that adapts to various sections of the wearer’s foot. Customization based on 3D scans and tailored to individual weight through finite element analysis and topology optimization are some of the unique features that make this sneaker stand out. The shoe’s design not only prioritizes comfort but also simplifies the recycling process, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to a sustainable future.

Recognizing Independent and Emerging Talent

Not to be overshadowed, the Independent Footwear Designer of the Year was bestowed upon Constantinos Panayiotou for his ‘Vertex Love’ creation, a distinct fusion of art and footwear. Meanwhile, Madeline Helt from the Savannah College of Art and Design clinched the Emerging Footwear Designer of the Year title with her heat-retaining climbing boots, showcasing a focus on both sustainability and customizability.

A Showcase of Innovation and Style

The GFA also spotlighted designs from established brands and independent creatives, such as The North Face, Asics, Puma, Bottega Veneta, Nike, Skechers, Fila, Joma, and Adidas. Each of these brands demonstrated a blend of style and innovation within their footwear, pushing the boundaries of conventional shoe design.

Astrid Hebert, the GFA program director, voiced her enthusiasm over the integration of sustainability and technology in the winning designs. She believes that such an approach signals a shift towards a more eco-friendly and tech-forward future in the footwear industry, a sentiment that resonates deeply with the ethos of the Global Footwear Awards.

0
Fashion Sustainability
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Guess Hits the Slopes: Branded Takeovers at European Ski Resorts

By Mazhar Abbas

Mercy Aigbe Rings in 46 with Gratitude and Glamour: A Birthday Celebration to Remember

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

MAFS UK's Peggy Dives into Fashion with Her Unique Clothing Line

By BNN Correspondents

Dunnes Stores Launches New Range of Colorful Tracksuits

By Salman Khan

Ghana's Male Hair Dye Trend: Redefining Masculinity, One Color at a Ti ...
@Fashion · 3 mins
Ghana's Male Hair Dye Trend: Redefining Masculinity, One Color at a Ti ...
heart comment 0
Cherry Seaborn, Ed Sheeran’s Wife, Embarks on Entrepreneurial Venture with Babes In Armour

By BNN Correspondents

Cherry Seaborn, Ed Sheeran's Wife, Embarks on Entrepreneurial Venture with Babes In Armour
London Bargain Hunter Saves Over £1,300 Shopping Exclusively from Charity Shops

By BNN Correspondents

London Bargain Hunter Saves Over £1,300 Shopping Exclusively from Charity Shops
Boots’ Showstopper Beauty Box: High-End Beauty Products at a Fraction of the Cost

By Safak Costu

Boots' Showstopper Beauty Box: High-End Beauty Products at a Fraction of the Cost
The Royal Glow: Unveiling Kate Middleton’s Beauty Secrets

By BNN Correspondents

The Royal Glow: Unveiling Kate Middleton's Beauty Secrets
Latest Headlines
World News
Combatting Skin Fatigue: Expert Tips and Recommended Products
23 seconds
Combatting Skin Fatigue: Expert Tips and Recommended Products
PMIC Member Calls for Speedy Completion of Islamabad Prison Project
28 seconds
PMIC Member Calls for Speedy Completion of Islamabad Prison Project
RJD Accuses BJP of Misusing Central Investigative Agencies
45 seconds
RJD Accuses BJP of Misusing Central Investigative Agencies
Buffalo Bills Edge Closer to AFC East Title With Fourth Consecutive Win
52 seconds
Buffalo Bills Edge Closer to AFC East Title With Fourth Consecutive Win
Buffalo Bills' Resilience Paves Way for AFC East Title Decider
1 min
Buffalo Bills' Resilience Paves Way for AFC East Title Decider
Marcus Matthews Bags Male of the Year Award: A Victory for Mental Health Advocacy
1 min
Marcus Matthews Bags Male of the Year Award: A Victory for Mental Health Advocacy
Everton Considers Short-Term Contract for Free Agent Jesse Lingard
1 min
Everton Considers Short-Term Contract for Free Agent Jesse Lingard
House GOP Sharpens Focus on Border Issues as 2024 Strategy
2 mins
House GOP Sharpens Focus on Border Issues as 2024 Strategy
Mayor Michael Rama Rejects Councilor Rey Gealon's Resignation as Traffic Chief
2 mins
Mayor Michael Rama Rejects Councilor Rey Gealon's Resignation as Traffic Chief
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
52 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app