TCL Communication Wins EcoVadis 2024 Gold Award for Sustainability Excellence

In a significant recognition of its steadfast commitment to sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), TCL Communication, an industry leader in display technology, has been honored with the prestigious EcoVadis 2024 Gold Award.

This achievement cements TCL’s position among the top echelon of companies, placing it in the top 5% of all enterprises evaluated by EcoVadis.

With an impressive overall score of 73, TCL has demonstrated its dedication to environmental policies, labor and human rights, ethical practices, and sustainable procurement.

A standout aspect of TCL’s sustainability efforts is its environmental assessment, which boasts an Advanced Carbon Management level.

This reflects the company’s concerted efforts to minimize its carbon footprint and contribute to the global fight against climate change.