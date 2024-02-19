Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25: A Major Boost for Textile Industry with Virudhunagar PM MITRA Park

In a significant move poised to reshape the textile landscape of Tamil Nadu, the state budget for 2024-25 has earmarked a colossal ₹1,683 crore for the establishment of the Virudhunagar PM MITRA park. This ambitious initiative stands as a beacon of hope, promising to catalyze employment for two lakh individuals and marking a significant milestone in the state's economic and industrial journey.

A Leap Towards Modernization and Development

The Tamil Nadu state budget doesn't stop at the Virudhunagar PM MITRA park; it extends its visionary arms towards the comprehensive development of the textile sector. An allocation of ₹25 crore each towards the Research and Business Development Fund for Technical Textiles and Man-made Fibre underscores the state's commitment to innovation and technological advancement. The budget also lays the groundwork for the development of vibrant textile clusters, including apparel, silk, and yarn clusters, alongside mini textile parks. These clusters are envisioned as ecosystems that will support the growth of the textile industry by fostering collaboration, innovation, and scalability.

Empowering the Textile Sector with Financial Incentives

Understanding the critical importance of modernization in maintaining competitive edge, the Tamil Nadu government has introduced a six per cent interest subsidy for the spinning segment's modernization. With a budget outlay of ₹500 crore, this move is designed to bolster the economic viability and sustainability of the sector. Furthermore, the increase in capital subsidy to 25 per cent for technical textiles and MMF (Man-made Fibre) manufacturing reflects a strategic push to diversify the textile industry's product portfolio, thereby enhancing its global competitiveness.

Creating a Fabric of Opportunities

The multifaceted allocations and initiatives detailed in the Tamil Nadu budget are a testament to the government's holistic approach to industry development. By focusing on employment generation, the budget specifically aims to create job opportunities for women, physically challenged individuals, and transgenders, thereby promoting inclusivity and diversity within the workforce. The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) has lauded these measures, highlighting the potential for significant investment inflow and improved competitiveness in the textile sector. Additionally, the budget's focus on renewable energy generation and the announcement of a global startup summit signal Tamil Nadu's aspirations to blend sustainability with innovation, thereby attracting global attention and investment.

As we stand on the brink of a new era for the textile industry in Tamil Nadu, the state budget for 2024-25 represents a pivotal moment. Through substantial financial injections and strategic initiatives, Tamil Nadu is weaving a tapestry of progress and prosperity. The establishment of the Virudhunagar PM MITRA park, alongside the slew of development measures, is not just an investment in the textile industry but a profound statement of intent towards economic rejuvenation, sustainable development, and social empowerment. As these plans unfold, the textile sector in Tamil Nadu is poised to embrace a future defined by innovation, inclusivity, and international competitiveness.