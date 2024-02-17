Sustainable Apparel Coalition's Inaugural Manufacturer Forum: A Catalyst for Change in Dhaka

In the heart of Dhaka, Bangladesh, a pivotal event is on the horizon that aims to reshape the future of the apparel industry. On March 6, 2024, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) will convene its inaugural Manufacturer Forum: Dhaka, setting the stage for a crucial dialogue on sustainability within the consumer goods sector. This gathering emerges as a beacon of progress, aligning with the Sustainable Apparel Forum hosted by the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange just a day prior, on March 5. Under the theme “Catalyst for Change,” this event is not just a conference but a call to action for manufacturers to spearhead the journey towards a more sustainable future.

Forging a Path to Sustainability

The Manufacturer Forum is not merely a meeting of minds but a collaborative effort to chart a sustainable course for the apparel industry. With over 200 anticipated attendees, the forum will delve into the nitty-gritty of the Manufacturer Climate Action Program, explore the intricacies of Higg Index tools, and dissect recent policy developments. This critical congregation aims to empower manufacturers with the knowledge and tools necessary to implement Science-Based Targets for decarbonization, thereby taking a significant stride towards environmental stewardship.

Voices of Leadership

Leading the charge will be key speakers from across the industry spectrum, including stalwarts from SAC member organizations. Each speaker brings a wealth of experience and insight, poised to ignite meaningful conversations around the pivotal role manufacturers play in driving sustainable practices across the board. The forum is not just an opportunity for learning but a platform for robust dialogue, fostering stakeholder collaboration that is deemed essential for making tangible industry progress.

Marking a Milestone

This assembly in Dhaka is more than just another industry event; it marks the return of in-person gatherings after a pandemic-induced hiatus. It represents a significant milestone for the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and its partners, celebrating the resilience and unwavering commitment of the global apparel community towards achieving sustainability goals. The Manufacturer Forum: Dhaka is envisioned as a starting point for a series of conversations and actions that will continue to echo throughout the industry, inspiring change and driving the collective effort towards a greener, more sustainable future.

As the curtains draw on this landmark event, the key takeaways are clear: the imperative for manufacturers to lead the charge in sustainability, the power of collaborative effort, and the vital role of actionable insights and tools in navigating the path to sustainability. The Manufacturer Forum: Dhaka sets a precedent, underscoring the potential for industry-wide transformation when stakeholders unite under a common cause. As the participants disperse, the echoes of change resonate, heralding a new era of sustainability within the apparel industry.