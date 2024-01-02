en English
Sustainability

Sustainability in 2024: Navigating the Green Agenda Amidst Geopolitical Changes

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:11 am EST


As we enter 2024, sustainability and the green agenda have never been more pressing, especially considering the current geopolitical climate. Sustainability professionals are called upon to set clear, actionable goals to advance their organizations’ efforts towards a greener future. Amidst the backdrop of significant geopolitical changes, such as leadership transitions in the UK and US, and the war between Russia and Ukraine, the need for resolute climate action is evident. The challenge lies in navigating these tumultuous times to ensure global stability and progress in climate action.

Commitments for a Sustainable Future

To ensure substantial progress, sustainability professionals can make several commitments. These include upskilling the wider organization on sustainability issues, aligning marketing with actual performance to avoid greenwashing, and breaking out of corporate echo chambers to broaden perspectives. A shift from incrementalism towards transformational climate action is necessary, as is understanding and aligning with the mixed bag of ESG standards. Clear strategies on carbon credits and collaboration to tackle Scope 3 emissions are also vital.

Sustainability Across Sectors

The role of sustainability is not confined to a single sector; it permeates finance, marketing, and supply chain management. Clear communication, collaboration, and credible climate transition plans are required to achieve net-zero targets and bolster the global green economy.

Personal Actions for Environmental Stewardship

On a personal level, each one of us can contribute to sustainability. From investing in lighter, longer-lasting luggage, swapping private rides for public transit, choosing greener accommodations, to recycling Christmas trees, wreaths, and holiday lights – every action counts. The city of Gig Harbor’s adoption of a Climate Action Plan and the potential impact of reducing meat consumption on greenhouse gas emissions exemplify the effects of individual and collective actions.

IT and Fashion Industry: Sustainability in Focus

Even the IT and fashion industry are not immune to the sustainability wave. With IT equipment infrastructure contributing significantly to energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, IT managers must revitalize their sustainability strategy in 2024. In the fashion industry, the focus is on increasing circularity in design, business models, and minimizing production volumes. The industry needs to accelerate action on circular design and business models to meet the Paris Agreement’s critical goals.

Sustainability
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

