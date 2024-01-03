en English
Sustainability

Susan Pell Advocates for Environmental Sustainability in Indoor Gardening

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:58 am EST
Susan Pell Advocates for Environmental Sustainability in Indoor Gardening

In an age where environmental consciousness is paramount, Susan Pell, director of the U.S. Botanic Garden, heralds a green revolution in indoor gardening. With her expert advice, she aims to mitigate the environmental impact of indoor plant cultivation, providing a blueprint for sustainable green thumbs everywhere.

Local Solutions for a Global Challenge

Pell spotlights the carbon emissions engendered by the transport of plants as a significant environmental concern. She proposes local solutions to this global problem, such as participating in plant swaps or joining garden clubs to acquire cuttings. This not only reduces carbon footprints but also fosters a sense of community among gardening enthusiasts.

Choosing Durable and Sustainable Materials

Another environmental pitfall Pell highlights is the use of plastic pots and synthetic fertilizers. Advocating for sustainability, Pell encourages purchasing durable gardening tools and pots, with a particular emphasis on terracotta and ceramic. She also calls for a shift from petroleum-based fertilizers to organic alternatives or kitchen compost, reducing reliance on non-renewable resources.

Reimagining Soil Components

Soil components like peat contribute significantly to environmental degradation. Pell suggests using alternatives such as coconut coir or biochar for soil, driving home the importance of sustainable practices even in the minutiae of gardening.

Customizing Houseplants for Energy Efficiency

Finally, Pell emphasizes selecting houseplants based on the specific conditions of one’s home to avoid the need for supplemental light or humidity, thereby minimizing electricity usage. For beginners, she suggests starting with low-maintenance plants and offers the U.S. Botanic Garden plant hotline for assistance with plant care, ensuring that the green revolution is accessible to all.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

