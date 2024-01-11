STEYR’s Plus Tractor Series Shines at 2024 German Design Awards

Emerging as a beacon of design innovation and sustainability, CNH Industrial’s brand STEYR has bagged significant accolades at the 2024 German Design Awards. The brand’s Plus tractor series, a testament to functional design, quality, and sustainability, was lauded for Excellent Product Design in the Utility Vehicles category. This prestigious recognition was extended by the German Design Council, a revered institution established in 1953.

Reinventing Design Aesthetics

The STEYR Plus tractors signal a new era of design sophistication in the industry. The tractors are adorned with a new hood style and integrated lighting, signifying modernity, strength, power, and technology. This redesign not only enhances the visual appeal of the tractors but is also symbolic of the brand’s commitment to merging style with functionality.

Towards Enhanced User Experience

Adding to the aesthetic upgrades, the brand has also introduced comfort and visibility enhancements within the tractor’s cab. The inclusion of cutting-edge telematics and auto guidance systems ensures an elevated operator experience, underlining CNH’s dedication to merging technological advancements with user comfort.

Recognition Reaffirms CNH’s Commitment to Innovation

David Wilkie, the Design Director at CNH, expressed immense pride in the recognition. He believes it reaffirms the significance of good design in providing a superior customer experience. The triumph at the awards reflects CNH’s dedication to sustainable product design and innovation. This dedication is a clear indication of the brand’s commitment to furthering the recognition and implementation of sustainable solutions in the industry.