Stanley Goes Beyond Water Bottles: Launches Sustainable Apparel Collection

In a bold move beyond its traditional domain, Stanley, renowned for its water bottles, has launched an innovative and sustainable apparel range, reinforcing its commitment to eco-friendly practices. The new collection boasts 26 unique styles, all crafted from 100% cotton, and caters to men, women, and children alike. This expansion is a direct response to customer demand for Stanley's incorporation into their day-to-day life, offering an array of designs that resonate with diverse weather conditions, moods, and personalities.

Advertisment

Unveiling Stanley's Apparel Line

The new apparel line features exclusive and limited-run items, with merely two pieces available per style size. This scarcity not only enhances the value of each item but also underlines Stanley's commitment to sustainable fashion. The range includes tees, hoodies, hats, socks, and more, with each item exemplifying Stanley's iconic style.

Highlights of the Collection

Advertisment

Key items in the collection are The Cities Essential Tee, The Original Hoodie, and The Quencher Love Crew Sweatshirt. The Cities Essential Tee, crafted from high-quality midweight cotton, offers a soft feel and increased stability and features classic Stanley graphics on both the front and back. The collection also presents two sweatshirts: The Signature Crew Sweatshirt and The Quencher Love Crew Sweatshirt. Both are made from premium organic cotton fleece, brushed for added softness and warmth, providing unmatched comfort and breathability. The Signature Crew Sweatshirt stands out with its logo embroidery on the front.

The Gradient Hoodie

Another highlight of the collection is The Gradient Hoodie, which is made from the same high-quality organic fleece, designed for breathability and comfort. This unique piece is distinguished by a printed graphic on the front, adding a touch of exclusivity to the wearer's style. Each of these items, available with a 20% discount using the code BRAND20 at checkout, showcases Stanley's commitment to sustainable fashion and the brand's unique style.