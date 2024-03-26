Soneva Founder Sonu Shivdasani Advocates for Eco-Friendly Hospitality, Ditches Plastic Bottles and Toiletries

In a recent discussion with CNBC Travel, Sonu Shivdasani, the visionary behind Soneva and Six Senses hotel brands, shared a simple yet effective method for gauging a hotel's commitment to sustainability. This approach, focusing on the non-use of branded water and plastic toiletry bottles, underscores the broader implications of eco-friendly practices in the hospitality industry.

Revolutionizing Hospitality with Sustainable Practices

Shivdasani's hotels are pioneering sustainability in the luxury hospitality sector, showcasing that luxury and eco-friendliness can coexist. Through initiatives like on-site produce cultivation, reliance on solar energy, and an impressive 93% waste recycling rate, Soneva resorts are setting a new standard. Shivdasani's philosophy, "Ecology is economy," highlights the long-term financial benefits of sustainable operations, challenging the notion that eco-friendliness is a cost rather than an investment.

The Challenge of Sustainability in Tourism

The quest for sustainability in tourism is fraught with challenges, yet Shivdasani finds the journey fulfilling. The introduction of a guest environmental levy at Soneva resorts, aimed at offsetting scope 3 CO2 emissions, represents a bold step towards accountability and environmental stewardship in the sector. This initiative reflects a growing trend among travelers willing to pay more for eco-friendly travel options, as reported by Euromonitor International.

Looking Forward: The Role of Governments and Businesses

Shivdasani asserts that while governments can set the stage for sustainable practices, the onus is on businesses to implement meaningful changes. This perspective is crucial as the hospitality industry navigates the complexities of sustainable operation without compromising profitability. With nearly 80% of travelers open to paying a premium for eco-friendly travel, the future of sustainable tourism looks promising, driven by innovative leaders like Shivdasani.