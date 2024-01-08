Sharakah Announces Partnership with Al Rahma Association in Sustainability Drive

Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah, has unveiled a groundbreaking partnership with Al Rahma Association in a bid to foster environmental stewardship and promote sustainability. The move marks a pivotal strategy in Sharakah’s quest to integrate sustainable development goals into its business model. This collaboration underlines the company’s refreshed brand ethos and its dedication to giving back to the community in an eco-conscious manner.

CSR to Sustainable Business Practices

The transition from corporate social responsibility (CSR) to sustainable business practices marks an evolution in contemporary business strategies. ESG (environmental, social, and governance), a measurable strategy that has emerged from CSR initiatives, has gained significant traction in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic has further underscored the importance of corporate sustainability initiatives, prompting businesses to take a fresh look at their CSR policies and practices.

Importance of ESG in Business Sustainability

ESG factors play a crucial role in analyzing and implementing CSR policies and are instrumental in assessing a company’s sustainability. Reporting frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) are used to measure and disclose ESG-related data. The role of ESG extends beyond merely communicating sustainability commitments. It bolsters brand credibility and is a key factor in personnel attraction in the current business environment.

Sharakah’s Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

The collaboration with Al Rahma Association is a testament to Sharakah’s commitment to responsible corporate behavior that not only benefits the environment but also the society. This partnership, centered around recycling and promoting a culture of sustainability, embodies Sharakah’s values and demonstrates its resolve to go beyond mere lip service in its quest for sustainability.