en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sustainability

Sharakah Announces Partnership with Al Rahma Association in Sustainability Drive

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
Sharakah Announces Partnership with Al Rahma Association in Sustainability Drive

Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah, has unveiled a groundbreaking partnership with Al Rahma Association in a bid to foster environmental stewardship and promote sustainability. The move marks a pivotal strategy in Sharakah’s quest to integrate sustainable development goals into its business model. This collaboration underlines the company’s refreshed brand ethos and its dedication to giving back to the community in an eco-conscious manner.

CSR to Sustainable Business Practices

The transition from corporate social responsibility (CSR) to sustainable business practices marks an evolution in contemporary business strategies. ESG (environmental, social, and governance), a measurable strategy that has emerged from CSR initiatives, has gained significant traction in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic has further underscored the importance of corporate sustainability initiatives, prompting businesses to take a fresh look at their CSR policies and practices.

Importance of ESG in Business Sustainability

ESG factors play a crucial role in analyzing and implementing CSR policies and are instrumental in assessing a company’s sustainability. Reporting frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) are used to measure and disclose ESG-related data. The role of ESG extends beyond merely communicating sustainability commitments. It bolsters brand credibility and is a key factor in personnel attraction in the current business environment.

Sharakah’s Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

The collaboration with Al Rahma Association is a testament to Sharakah’s commitment to responsible corporate behavior that not only benefits the environment but also the society. This partnership, centered around recycling and promoting a culture of sustainability, embodies Sharakah’s values and demonstrates its resolve to go beyond mere lip service in its quest for sustainability.

0
Sustainability
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sustainability

See more
46 seconds ago
Pernod Ricard Korea Donates 40 Million Won to CICI, Promoting Korean Culture
Pernod Ricard Korea, the South Korean wing of French alcohol titan Pernod Ricard, has pledged a donation of 40 million won to the Corea Image Communication Institute (CICI). The move is part of a wider commitment under Pernod Ricard’s “2030 Sustainability and Responsibility Roadmap,” a blueprint aimed at fostering sustainability within the wine and spirits
Pernod Ricard Korea Donates 40 Million Won to CICI, Promoting Korean Culture
Brewing a Revolution: Coffee Plantations Resurrect Kalahandi's Degraded Forests
2 hours ago
Brewing a Revolution: Coffee Plantations Resurrect Kalahandi's Degraded Forests
Singapore's Evolution from 'Garden City' to 'City in Nature': The Path Towards Green Plan 2030
3 hours ago
Singapore's Evolution from 'Garden City' to 'City in Nature': The Path Towards Green Plan 2030
Natalie Portman Showcases Sustainable Fashion at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
12 mins ago
Natalie Portman Showcases Sustainable Fashion at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Telecommunications Industry at a Pivotal Point: 5G Challenges and AI Opportunities as 2023 Ends
2 hours ago
Telecommunications Industry at a Pivotal Point: 5G Challenges and AI Opportunities as 2023 Ends
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
2 hours ago
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
Latest Headlines
World News
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
43 seconds
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
West Cumbria Man's Battle with MS: A Journey of Hope Across the Atlantic
48 seconds
West Cumbria Man's Battle with MS: A Journey of Hope Across the Atlantic
Missouri House Reviews Key Bills: Guns, Veterans, Economy, and Childcare in Focus
49 seconds
Missouri House Reviews Key Bills: Guns, Veterans, Economy, and Childcare in Focus
Mohamed Muizzu's Strategic Rise to Power and Its Impact on Maldives' Foreign Policy
2 mins
Mohamed Muizzu's Strategic Rise to Power and Its Impact on Maldives' Foreign Policy
Jockey Wiremu Pinn Returns to New Zealand After Australian Stint
2 mins
Jockey Wiremu Pinn Returns to New Zealand After Australian Stint
Summerville Welcomes New Leadership: Touchberry and Johnson-Wilson Sworn In
2 mins
Summerville Welcomes New Leadership: Touchberry and Johnson-Wilson Sworn In
Rafael Nadal's Ongoing Battle with Hip Problems Forces Withdrawal from Australian Open
3 mins
Rafael Nadal's Ongoing Battle with Hip Problems Forces Withdrawal from Australian Open
Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Crucial Turnover in Spurs' Tight Loss to Cavaliers
3 mins
Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Crucial Turnover in Spurs' Tight Loss to Cavaliers
Khalistan Leader Calls for Airport Shutdown Ahead of Ram Temple Ceremony
3 mins
Khalistan Leader Calls for Airport Shutdown Ahead of Ram Temple Ceremony
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
18 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app