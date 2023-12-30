Samsung Electronics Revolutionizes Home Entertainment with Advanced TV Technologies

Samsung Electronics America is revolutionizing the television landscape. The tech giant is expanding the possibilities of home entertainment with advanced screen options, larger sizes, and cutting-edge technology. This evolution aligns with global consumer preferences, as sales of 85-inch screens have soared nearly 1,000% since 2019, reflecting a shift towards more immersive viewing experiences.

The Rise of MICROLED Technology

Samsung’s MICROLED technology is reshaping our perception of TV displays. Notably, it owes its thin form, vibrant color, and brightness to self-emissive LEDs. The MICROLED display, crafted from inorganic materials, maximizes brightness without compromising the display panel’s durability. Available in 89, 101, and 114-inch models, these screens merge seamlessly with living spaces, thanks to their sleek, bezel-less design.

Samsung Neo QLED TVs: A Blend of Quality and Versatility

Another compelling offering from Samsung is the Neo QLED TV. Available in 4K and 8K resolutions and up to 98 inches, these TVs deliver high-quality visuals, catering to a variety of viewing environments. Samsung has also incorporated Neo QLED technology into The Terrace Full Sun, its largest outdoor TV to date. This model offers 4K resolution, Direct Sun Protection, and an IP56 rating, making it an ideal choice for outdoor entertainment.

Enhanced In-Home Cinema Experiences

Samsung’s commitment to delivering cinema-like experiences at home is clear in its 98-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K model. Equipped with an AI-based Neural Quantum Processor, this TV enhances picture quality, facilitating a captivating viewing experience. The Tizen OS simplifies content access and offers personalized experiences, including the Samsung Gaming Hub for streamlined access to game streaming services.

Apart from technological innovation, Samsung also emphasizes energy efficiency and sustainability. The company is investing in innovative technologies for treatment facilities to reduce carbon emissions and has tripled its use of renewable plastics in less than three years. This sustainable approach underscores Samsung’s commitment not only to advancing technology but also to cherishing our planet.