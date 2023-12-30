en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sustainability

Samsung Electronics Revolutionizes Home Entertainment with Advanced TV Technologies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:01 am EST
Samsung Electronics Revolutionizes Home Entertainment with Advanced TV Technologies

Samsung Electronics America is revolutionizing the television landscape. The tech giant is expanding the possibilities of home entertainment with advanced screen options, larger sizes, and cutting-edge technology. This evolution aligns with global consumer preferences, as sales of 85-inch screens have soared nearly 1,000% since 2019, reflecting a shift towards more immersive viewing experiences.

The Rise of MICROLED Technology

Samsung’s MICROLED technology is reshaping our perception of TV displays. Notably, it owes its thin form, vibrant color, and brightness to self-emissive LEDs. The MICROLED display, crafted from inorganic materials, maximizes brightness without compromising the display panel’s durability. Available in 89, 101, and 114-inch models, these screens merge seamlessly with living spaces, thanks to their sleek, bezel-less design.

Samsung Neo QLED TVs: A Blend of Quality and Versatility

Another compelling offering from Samsung is the Neo QLED TV. Available in 4K and 8K resolutions and up to 98 inches, these TVs deliver high-quality visuals, catering to a variety of viewing environments. Samsung has also incorporated Neo QLED technology into The Terrace Full Sun, its largest outdoor TV to date. This model offers 4K resolution, Direct Sun Protection, and an IP56 rating, making it an ideal choice for outdoor entertainment.

Enhanced In-Home Cinema Experiences

Samsung’s commitment to delivering cinema-like experiences at home is clear in its 98-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K model. Equipped with an AI-based Neural Quantum Processor, this TV enhances picture quality, facilitating a captivating viewing experience. The Tizen OS simplifies content access and offers personalized experiences, including the Samsung Gaming Hub for streamlined access to game streaming services.

Apart from technological innovation, Samsung also emphasizes energy efficiency and sustainability. The company is investing in innovative technologies for treatment facilities to reduce carbon emissions and has tripled its use of renewable plastics in less than three years. This sustainable approach underscores Samsung’s commitment not only to advancing technology but also to cherishing our planet.

0
Sustainability
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Resolutions: 12 Ways to Fight Climate Change in 2024

By Muhammad Jawad

UK Family's No-Fly Journey to Australia Hits Roadblock in East Timor

By Geeta Pillai

Rolls Royce Steers Towards Sustainability with Its First Electric Vehicle

By Justice Nwafor

Seeking the Perfect Cup: Alternatives to Keurig Machines

By Hadeel Hashem

From Trash to Treasure: Startups Revolutionize Kitchen Waste Recycling ...
@Sustainability · 8 hours
From Trash to Treasure: Startups Revolutionize Kitchen Waste Recycling ...
heart comment 0
Weekly Coffee News: Brewing Developments from the Global Coffee Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Weekly Coffee News: Brewing Developments from the Global Coffee Industry
Quenching AI’s Thirst: The Environmental Impact of Data Centers

By Israel Ojoko

Quenching AI's Thirst: The Environmental Impact of Data Centers
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
Latest Headlines
World News
57th Annual Regatta Festival: Sailing into the Heart of Turks and Caicos Culture
44 seconds
57th Annual Regatta Festival: Sailing into the Heart of Turks and Caicos Culture
New Year's Resolutions: A Tale of Failure or Success?
44 seconds
New Year's Resolutions: A Tale of Failure or Success?
Health Authorities Advise Staying Home During Holidays Amid Health Concerns
1 min
Health Authorities Advise Staying Home During Holidays Amid Health Concerns
Cincinnati Bearcats' Stunning Comeback Victory Over Evansville Purple Aces
1 min
Cincinnati Bearcats' Stunning Comeback Victory Over Evansville Purple Aces
Maine Secretary of State Faces Impeachment Attempt, Chinese President Calls for 'Diplomatic Iron Army'
4 mins
Maine Secretary of State Faces Impeachment Attempt, Chinese President Calls for 'Diplomatic Iron Army'
UCF Dominates with Balanced Scoring in Basketball Game Against Bethune-Cookman
4 mins
UCF Dominates with Balanced Scoring in Basketball Game Against Bethune-Cookman
Alex Scott Raises Concern Over Scouting Opportunities for Channel Island Footballers
5 mins
Alex Scott Raises Concern Over Scouting Opportunities for Channel Island Footballers
Franz Wagner's Career-High 32 Points Lead Orlando Magic to Victory Over Knicks
6 mins
Franz Wagner's Career-High 32 Points Lead Orlando Magic to Victory Over Knicks
WHO Raises Alarm: Urgent Action Needed to Address Escalating Crisis in Sudan
6 mins
WHO Raises Alarm: Urgent Action Needed to Address Escalating Crisis in Sudan
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
2 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
2 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
2 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
2 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
2 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
5 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
7 hours
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge
7 hours
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app