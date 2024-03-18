Salford Uni's £16M Project Tests Future-Proof Homes for Extreme Climates

Welcome to an innovative exploration into the future of housing, where Salford University's groundbreaking £16 million project is setting new standards in energy efficiency and climate resilience. In the face of a looming climate emergency, this initiative stands as a beacon of innovation and sustainability.

Pioneering Climate-Resilient Homes

At the heart of this venture is Energy House 2.0, a state-of-the-art laboratory that simulates extreme weather conditions, ranging from icy blasts of minus 20C to scorching heatwaves of plus 40C. Within this controlled environment, two three-bedroom homes, constructed by Bellway and Barratt, undergo rigorous testing. These houses are not ordinary; they feature cutting-edge technologies like infrared radiators on the ceiling, triple-glazed windows, and air source heat pumps. The goal is simple yet ambitious: to create homes that are not only energy-efficient but also comfortable and affordable to run, even in the most extreme weather.

Innovation in Heating and Insulation

The project explores various heating solutions, including innovative infrared panels and heated skirting boards, all powered by air source heat pumps. The focus is on minimizing energy consumption while maximizing comfort. Bellway's use of traditional bricks versus Barratt's insulation-filled panels provides a fascinating comparison of building materials and their impact on energy efficiency. Moreover, Barratt's homes are projected to cost significantly less to run than older Victorian homes, highlighting the economic benefits of modern sustainable design.

Looking Towards a Zero Bills Future

The vision extends beyond merely reducing energy bills. Bellway is experimenting with Zero Bills properties, aiming for homes that generate no energy bills for at least five years, thanks to a combination of air-source heat pumps, home batteries, and solar panels. This ambitious pilot project in Stafford, soon to be followed by a larger development in Bedfordshire, signifies a bold step towards self-sustaining homes. As the climate changes, the project also tests solutions for overheating, such as shutters and reflective surfaces, avoiding the energy-intensive option of air conditioning.

As we stand on the brink of a climate emergency, the work of Salford University's Energy House Labs illuminates a path forward. By pushing the boundaries of what's possible in home construction and energy use, they're not just imagining the homes of the future; they're building them today. This initiative not only promises to transform the housing industry but also offers a glimpse of a sustainable future where comfort, affordability, and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.