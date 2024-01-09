en English
Fashion

S-iR’s Technology: A Digital Revolution in Fashion and Luxury Industries

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
S-iR’s Technology: A Digital Revolution in Fashion and Luxury Industries

In a riveting discourse, Art Zuijderwijk, the CEO of Sense Immaterial Reality (S-iR), laid bare the pressing need for a revolution in how the fashion and luxury industries approach digital experiences. Zuijderwijk imparted the limitations of current digital experiences, the challenges they pose, and how S-iR’s groundbreaking technology comes into play to address these issues.

Advancing Digital Experiences

At the heart of S-iR’s pioneering technology is the capacity to create high-quality digital twins and augmented reality (AR) features. These advancements are set to enhance traditional digital media, fostering innovative experiences like interactive shopping windows, customizable collection previews, branded spaces, and digital trunk shows. A key tool in this digital transformation is I-FABRIC, a masterstroke that replicates the properties of materials with high fidelity.

EXPO ’24: A Platform for Meaningful Relationships

S-iR’s technology isn’t just about pushing technological boundaries; it’s about building a community around creative purpose and meaningful relationships. The EXPO ’24 platform offers an evocative experience, redefining the way consumers, retailers, brands, and creators interact and connect.

From a sustainability standpoint, the platform goes beyond just high-tech experiences. By moving early stages of design and production to the digital realm, it significantly reduces resource consumption and carbon footprint. It minimizes waste in the supply chain while enabling global collaboration, circumventing the environmental impact of travel and shipping.

Fashion Sustainability
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

