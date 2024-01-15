Revamped 2002 Toyota Tacoma Morphs into Electric Ute with Tesla Model 3 Performance Components

An innovative transformation has taken place in the realm of electric vehicles (EVs) with a 2002 Toyota Tacoma, highlighting the potential of electromod conversions. The truck, once a standard fuel-powered vehicle, now sports an impressive array of components primarily sourced from a Tesla Model 3 Performance, thereby creating a unique electric utility vehicle (ute).

Technical Aspects of the Conversion

The heart of the modification lies in the integration of the Tesla Model 3 Performance battery and rear-wheel drive into the Toyota Tacoma. This daring feat of mechanical engineering has not only given the truck a new lease of life but also a significantly improved performance. The vehicle also incorporates Tesla rear brakes, further enhancing its performance characteristics. In an intriguing twist, the front brakes have been sourced from a Cadillac, a testament to the versatility of this conversion.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the new electric powertrain, an Orion BMS2 battery management system has been put in place. This system is crucial in monitoring the battery's performance and ensuring its longevity.

Exterior and Interior Modifications

Despite the radical changes under the hood, the truck maintains a relatively stock appearance externally, barring the mismatched wheels. The front wheels of the Tacoma retain their original rims, as the Tesla rims couldn't be fitted due to size constraints.

In a nod to the vehicle's new electric identity, the former fuel door now houses a charge port. Inside, the Tacoma boasts a modern digital infotainment system, replacing the traditional analog controls. In another innovative twist, gear selection has been made possible through push-button controls, offering a clean and minimalist aesthetic.

Performance and Range

According to estimates, the converted Tacoma can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in just 4-5 seconds, a figure that rivals many sports cars. In terms of range, the vehicle can travel between 240-280km on a single charge, a respectable figure for an electric ute.

Given the potential for future maintenance issues due to the mixed sourced components, the converted Tacoma may not be for everyone. However, for those with a keen interest in electric utes, this vehicle offers an accessible and impressive alternative. It provides a powerful performance, a nod to sustainability, and all at a price tag comparable to that of a used compact car.