Redrow Unveils Pioneering Eco Electric Homes at Worden Gardens

In an era where the clarion call for sustainable living grows louder each day, Redrow has unveiled a pioneering phase of Eco Electric homes at Worden Gardens in Leyland, setting a new benchmark in environmentally conscious living. As of February 16, 2024, the property landscape in Leyland is witnessing an evolution, spearheaded by Redrow's commitment to providing gas-free living options that don’t compromise on comfort or style. The highlight of this new phase is the introduction of the Overton model, a beacon of sustainable design and modern amenities, starting at £384,000.

Advertisment

A New Dawn in Sustainable Living

At the heart of Worden Gardens’ latest offering lies the innovative use of air source heat pumps, a technology that harnesses the outside air to heat and provide hot water for homes. This, combined with underfloor heating on the ground floor, represents a significant stride towards reducing carbon footprints and embracing a greener future. The Overton model, with its open-plan kitchen/dining area, exemplifies the seamless blend of sustainability with luxurious living. The addition of a separate utility, cloakroom, lounge, and an integrated garage enhances the functionality and appeal of these homes, catering to the modern family’s needs.

Design Meets Sustainability

Advertisment

The architectural ingenuity of the Overton model extends beyond its aesthetic appeal. Each of the four bedrooms has been designed with comfort and space in mind, with the main bedroom featuring an ensuite for added privacy. The family bathroom, a testament to modern design, serves as a sanctuary within the home. This thoughtful layout not only elevates the living experience but also underscores Redrow's commitment to creating spaces that are both beautiful and beneficial to the environment.

The Future is Here

With six other property models set to follow, Worden Gardens is poised to become a model community for sustainable living. These Eco Electric homes represent a significant departure from traditional gas-dependent structures, offering a glimpse into the future of residential development. As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and energy conservation, Redrow's initiative at Worden Gardens serves as a shining example of how the housing industry can adapt and thrive through innovation.

In conclusion, the launch of Redrow's new phase at Worden Gardens is more than just an addition to the housing market; it's a bold statement on the importance of sustainability in our daily lives. By integrating cutting-edge technology like air source heat pumps and underfloor heating with stylish, modern design, Redrow is not only offering a sustainable alternative to conventional homes but is also shaping the future of living spaces. As we move forward, it is clear that initiatives like these will play a crucial role in our collective journey towards a greener, more sustainable world.