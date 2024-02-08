Railroad Giants Lead the Way in Sustainability and Safety: CN, CPKC, UP, and NS's Remarkable Achievements

In a remarkable display of commitment to sustainability, three North American Class I railroads—Canadian National Railway (CN), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), and Union Pacific (UP)—have earned their place in the prestigious S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024. The recognition comes as these industry leaders continue to propel the transportation sector towards a greener future.

Sustainability Champions: CN, CPKC, and UP

From a pool of over 9,400 companies assessed in the 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), S&P Global singled out 779 exemplary organizations across 60 categories to be featured in the yearbook. The rigorous assessment criteria looked at each company's management of economic, environmental, and social dimensions. In the competitive Transportation & Transportation Infrastructure category, CN, CPKC, and UP stood out for their robust sustainability efforts.

Sharing the spotlight with these railroads in the same category are BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited from Thailand and Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited. Their inclusion in the yearbook underscores the global impact of the transportation industry's push towards sustainability.

Norfolk Southern's Safety Milestone

While sustainability gains momentum in the sector, the focus on safety remains paramount. In a separate event, Norfolk Southern (NS) celebrated the exceptional 50-year safety record of Johnnie L. Jenkins Jr., an inspiring figure who embodies the company's unwavering commitment to workplace safety.

Jenkins began his career in 1973 as a switchman with Southern Railroad, an NS predecessor. Over the past five decades, he has amassed an impressive injury-free service record, a testament to his dedication and professionalism. As part of NS's Safety RecognitioNS program, Jenkins was honored for his achievement.

"A strong commitment and a willingness to invest time and effort into learning the profession" are Jenkins' words of advice for those interested in a railroading career, emphasizing the importance of safety as a core value.

A Greener and Safer Future

The recognition of CN, CPKC, and UP in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024, along with Norfolk Southern's safety milestone, sends a powerful message about the transportation industry's dedication to a greener and safer future. As these companies continue to lead by example, they pave the way for a more sustainable and responsible global transportation landscape.

With each passing milestone and achievement, these industry leaders demonstrate that sustainability and safety are not just buzzwords but rather a deeply ingrained part of their DNA. As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and workplace safety, the stories of CN, CPKC, UP, and NS serve as beacons of hope and sources of inspiration.

As we look to the future, these railroad giants continue to push the boundaries of innovation and progress, setting the stage for a world where sustainability and safety go hand in hand.

In the enduring dance between humanity and the environment, these companies remind us that every step counts and that together, we can forge a path towards a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow.