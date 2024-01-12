en English
Sustainability

Preparing Homes for Winter: Expert Advice Amidst Snow and Ice Weather Warning

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
In the face of an incoming cold weather wave, with a yellow weather warning indicating expected snow and ice, the need for home preparedness is paramount. Barratt Homes Construction Director, Rhoddy MacKinnon, emphasizes the necessity of preparing homes for winter. The challenge, however, goes beyond the mere protection of homes against the harsh elements of winter; it extends to fostering energy efficiency and sustainability.

Key Tasks for Home Preparedness

Essential tasks for home preparation include testing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, checking the condition of attic insulation and roofs, cleaning gutters, and sealing drafts. Ensuring boilers are in good working order, bleeding radiators, updating insurance, and installing smart meters are also pivotal. These steps not only shield against potential damage and costly repairs but significantly contribute to energy efficiency and sustainability.

Tips for Safer and More Energy-Efficient Homes

Practical advice for homeowners to make their homes safer and more energy-efficient include deep cleaning fireplaces, using draught excluders, and checking for leaks. It is also important to protect water pipes, winterize homes, and prepare for power outages. The availability of necessary supplies at local hardware stores facilitates these tasks.

Cost and Support for Home Maintenance Tasks

The article provides average costs for home maintenance tasks such as insulation installation and gutter replacement. It also informs homeowners about government support available for replacing old boilers with more sustainable options. This not only underscores the financial benefits but also the environmental implications of such initiatives.

In conclusion, the imminent cold weather, coupled with a yellow weather warning, necessitates proactive measures in preparing homes for winter. The pursuits extend beyond safeguarding homes to promoting energy efficiency and sustainability. By following the expert advice, homeowners can make their homes safer, more energy-efficient, and potentially save on maintenance costs while contributing to environmental sustainability.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

