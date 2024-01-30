PLA Commissions Goodchild Marine for New Pilot Vessel in Sustainability Drive

The Port of London Authority (PLA) has entrusted the construction of a new pilot vessel to the hands of Goodchild Marine Services Ltd, a British family-owned enterprise. This collaboration is part of a broader vision of the PLA to lead the way as the UK's premier Net Zero port by 2040, underlining their dedication to innovation and sustainability in maritime operations.

Investing in Future-Ready Maritime Operations

The forthcoming vessel, designed to meet both the current and anticipated operational needs of the PLA, is a significant component of the PLA's most substantial capital investment plan in over two decades. The meticulous procurement process saw the participation of five contenders, culminating in Goodchild Marine Services securing the contract on 15th January 2024.

Design Sophistication and Technological Innovation

This initiative by the PLA is not just about replacing an old vessel with a new one. It is about taking a leap towards the future of maritime operations. Goodchild Marine Services, renowned for their expertise in vessel design and commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology, will create a vessel equipped to decrease fuel consumption and diminish environmental repercussions. Director of Marine Operations at PLA, Steven Clapperton emphasized the company's dedication to creating a vessel that is as eco-friendly as it is functional.

Building for Growth and Training

The vessel will feature additional accommodation and seating facilities, a strategic move by the PLA to bolster its pilot training program. Moreover, it will help the authority to manage the expected growth at the port, a testament to the PLA's forward-thinking approach. Goodchild Marine, with its notable experience in constructing pilot vessels for PLA and Estuary Services Limited, will employ its knowledge in devising modern, energy-efficient hull designs.

Stephen Pierce, General Manager at Goodchild, expressed his delight in continuing the company's fruitful partnership with PLA. He emphasized their shared commitment to developing pilot boats tailored to meet the diverse requirements of UK ports.