Pets

Nylabone Earns PSC Accreditation: A New Chapter in Sustainable Pet Products

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
Nylabone Earns PSC Accreditation: A New Chapter in Sustainable Pet Products

Acclaimed pet product brand, Nylabone, has taken a remarkable step towards sustainability, earning an accreditation from the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC). This recognition comes after the company’s conscious alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, reinforcing Nylabone’s commitment to sustainable pet products and a greener future.

Nylabone’s Eco-friendly Strides

As a brand renowned for its high-quality pet products, Nylabone has shown significant progress in eco-friendly practices. A notable instance is the use of 100% recyclable PET in product packaging, a move that significantly reduces landfill waste. The company has also implemented electro-hydraulic machinery to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to a reduction in global warming.

Moreover, Nylabone has ventured into the realm of renewable energy, generating clean power from solar systems. This initiative not only reduces reliance on fossil fuels but also presents a sustainable energy alternative that minimizes the brand’s carbon footprint.

A Broader Impact

The PSC assessment didn’t just focus on Nylabone’s green initiatives. It also highlighted the brand’s contribution to broader sustainability goals such as health, education, economic growth, and reducing inequality. By integrating these principles into its business model, Nylabone is helping to set a new standard for corporate social responsibility in the pet industry.

Central Garden & Pet’s Impact Strategy

Nylabone’s sustainable initiatives form part of a larger plan, Central Garden & Pet’s Impact strategy. This strategy aims to nurture happy, healthy homes while focusing on three major pillars: protecting the planet, cultivating communities, and empowering employees.

Central Garden & Pet, a company owning multiple garden and pet brands, has a longstanding history of promoting responsible animal care and environmental stewardship. The recognition of Nylabone’s efforts by the PSC marks a significant milestone in the company’s green journey and reinforces its commitment to sustainable practices.

Pets Sustainability
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

