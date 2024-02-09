NWH Distributes 35,000 Alder Seedlings to Restore Forest Diversity in the Pacific Northwest

In a significant stride towards enhancing forest diversity and restoring ecological balance in the Pacific Northwest, NWH, a leading global hardwood supplier based in Frisco, TX, has successfully distributed 35,000 alder seedlings through its Alder Seedling Program.

A Call to Restore Ecological Balance

The initiative, launched in response to the declining alder tree populations overshadowed by softwoods such as Douglas fir, underscores the crucial role of alder trees in maintaining the natural forest balance. Nathan Jeppson, CEO of NWH, emphasized this point, stating, "Alder trees are an essential part of our forests' health and biodiversity. They provide vital habitat for wildlife, improve soil quality, and help control erosion."

The program's success is marked by the strategic partnership with PRT Nursery and the sourcing of robust, diverse-growing-zone-adapted seedlings from Weyerhaeuser. These factors significantly increase the seedlings' survival rate.

Empowering Local Foresters

Foresters receiving the seedlings are not left to navigate the planting and care process alone. They are equipped with a comprehensive best practices guide, ensuring the seedlings' optimal growth and survival.

Sarah Deumling, owner of Zena Forest Products in Oregon, expressed her gratitude for the program. "These seedlings are vital for the health of our forests and our planet. The support and resources provided by NWH have been invaluable," she shared.

A Commitment to Sustainability

With the current phase of distribution complete, NWH is already planning for the next allocation later this year. Interested parties are encouraged to sign up for updates regarding the 2025 program.

Caitlin Wind, a Log Procurement Specialist at NWH, reiterated the company's long-term commitment to environmental stewardship. "This program is just one of the many ways we're working to ensure a sustainable and biodiverse future for our forests," she said.

As NWH continues to make strides in promoting forest health and diversity, they invite the public to follow the program's progress through their website and social media channels. The company extends its gratitude to its partners in this initiative, highlighting the power of collaboration in driving meaningful change.

In the broader context of global environmental challenges, NWH's Alder Seedling Program serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the transformative potential of corporate responsibility and collective action.