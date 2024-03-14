Nigeria's Railway Revolution: Transition to LNG/CNG Locomotives Spearheaded by FG and De Sadel

In a groundbreaking move, the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has embarked on a strategic transition to power Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) locomotives with liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG). This initiative, announced on March 12, 2024, by the Minister of Transportation, Said Alkali, aims to embrace sustainable energy sources while reducing operational costs in the wake of fuel subsidy removals.

Strategic Shift Towards Sustainable Energy

The decision to switch to LNG/CNG comes at a critical time when the nation seeks to alleviate the economic pressure of rising diesel prices on the transportation sector. The De Sadel consortium, a key player in this transition, presented its proposal for retrofitting existing locomotives at no cost to the government, promising a significant reduction in transportation costs and an increase in efficiency. Minister Alkali has directed the formation of a seven-member technical committee to evaluate the feasibility and oversee the swift implementation of this transition.

Technical Evaluations and Implementation

The technical committee's immediate task involves assessing the viability of retrofitting NRC's locomotives with LNG/CNG kits, a project that has moved rapidly with a visit to the NRC workshop in Idu, Abuja, on March 13, 2024. The findings confirmed the project's feasibility, with the Managing Director of De Sadel Consortium, Sam Uko, highlighting the benefits such as cost reduction, extended engine lifespan, and a commitment to supply gas for 5 years to mitigate concerns about gas scarcity.

Enhancing Security and Operational Efficiency

Alongside the energy transition, De Sadel Consortium proposed the installation of security systems across rail corridors to enhance safety and prevent vandalism, employing real-time monitoring to ensure the trains can operate around the clock. This dual approach of transitioning to gas power and bolstering security is poised to revolutionize the Nigerian rail service, making it more sustainable, economical, and secure.