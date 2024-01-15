Nera Investments Proposes Mixed-Use Development in Dundalk

In a significant move, Nera Investments Ltd has lodged a planning application with Louth County Council proposing a mixed-use development in Dundalk. The planned location is 23 and 24 Francis Street. The blueprint indicates the construction of a six-storey over basement apart-hotel, complete with 20 units. The units are a blend of ten one-bedroom and ten two-bedroom apart-hotel rooms, accommodating a variety of needs.

Advertisment

Key Features of the Proposal

The project, designed to be a landmark in the area, goes beyond providing accommodation. The proposal outlines the inclusion of a reception area and linen closets, essential for the smooth operation of an apart-hotel. In addition, the ground floor will house office space and a retail unit, adding commercial vibrancy to the project.

A Focus on Community and Sustainability

Advertisment

Nera Investments' development plan places significant emphasis on community and sustainability. The proposal includes an internal community space, fostering a sense of belonging among residents. Also, the plan accommodates facilities for cycle storage and bin storage, reflecting a commitment to environmental sustainability and active lifestyles.

Demolition and Decision Timelines

The project is set to transform the urban landscape, necessitating the demolition of existing office and retail buildings on the proposed site. The council is due to decide on the application by 7 March, while the deadline for public submissions is set for 15 February. This timeline allows ample opportunity for community voices to be heard and considered.