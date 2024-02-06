Navigating Supply Chain Risks: A 2024 Perspective

Procurement leaders in 2024 are grappling with the intricate task of supply chain risk management amidst rapid market changes, emerging events, and their significant impacts. Over half of organizations report frequent supply chain disruptions, underscoring the need for effective strategies aimed at supplier viability, cybercrime, compliance, and ESG regulations.

Key Risk Areas and Mitigation Strategies

The landscape of supply chain risk management is dotted with several key risk areas. Addressing these requires a multi-pronged approach and involves strategies such as vetting all tiers of suppliers, establishing contingency plans, monitoring geopolitical developments, and diversifying suppliers. Equally crucial is building a culture of cyber awareness to ward off cybersecurity threats, setting clear codes of conduct to manage ethical and compliance issues, conducting thorough financial due diligence, and incorporating ESG criteria in supplier selection for environmental sustainability.

Technological Aids in Risk Management

Advanced contractor risk management platforms like Avetta serve as valuable allies in navigating these challenges. By providing prequalified supplier networks and risk assessment tools, these platforms enhance supply chain resilience and operational continuity.

Friendshoring: A New Approach

In this context, the practice of friendshoring emerges as a novel strategy to mitigate supply chain risk arising from geopolitical and economic uncertainty. As Jonathan Colehower, Global Supply Chain Practice Lead at UST, suggests, friendshoring can offer benefits but calls for careful planning, relationship management, and a thorough understanding of the involved economic and geopolitical dynamics. A case in point, Apple's relocation of some of its iPhone production to India, underscores the growing relevance of this strategy.

Conclusion

In conclusion, procurement leaders must adopt a proactive approach to predict and respond to potential outages. Investing in comprehensive risk management strategies, including diversification, technology investment, and collaborative relationships with logistics providers, can help mitigate risks and maintain business integrity in a dynamic landscape. Sustainable and ethical practices, coupled with continuous monitoring and improvement in risk management remain paramount.