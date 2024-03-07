Mura Technology and Neste Forge Path to Circular Economy with Advanced Plastic Recycling in Teesside

In a landmark collaboration, Mura Technology and Neste have embarked on an initiative that marks a significant stride towards the realization of a circular economy in the plastics industry. This partnership is set to transform products from Mura's pioneering Teesside plant, utilizing its HydroPRS process, into premium feedstock for new plastic production, heralding a new era of sustainability in manufacturing.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Plastic Recycling

Mura Technology's HydroPRS (Hydrothermal Plastic Recycling Solution) process stands out as a groundbreaking method for recycling plastic waste. By employing supercritical water, this technique converts plastic waste into hydrocarbons, which can then be used to manufacture recycled plastics of virgin quality. Scheduled to commence operations in mid-2024, Mura's Teesside facility is poised to play a pivotal role in reducing the plastic industry's dependence on fossil resources, thereby enhancing circularity within the sector. The European Commission's Joint Research Centre, in a 2023 technical report, lauded the HydroPRS process for its compatibility with mixed and contaminated plastics, and its potential to significantly lower carbon footprints compared to traditional pyrolysis methods.

Strategic Partnership for a Sustainable Future

The collaboration between Mura Technology and Neste is a testament to their shared commitment to fostering a circular plastic economy. Neste, a leading provider of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, is set to convert ISCC PLUS accredited products from Mura's Teesside facility into feedstock for new plastic production. This partnership not only underscores the viability of chemical recycling as a complement to mechanical recycling but also signals a major leap towards achieving net-zero targets in the plastics industry. Dr. Steve Mahon, CEO of Mura Technology, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the unlocked value in previously considered unrecyclable plastic waste streams.

Mura Technology's expansion plans extend beyond the UK, with ambitions to establish a presence in the US, Europe, and Asia. This global footprint aims to address the pressing need for scalable solutions to process large volumes of waste plastics into circular feedstocks. The partnership with Neste serves as a compelling model for the polymers industry, showcasing the potential to drive significant environmental benefits and economic value through advanced recycling technologies.