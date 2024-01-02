en English
Europe

More Than Half of World’s Forests Now Under Management Plans

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
More Than Half of World’s Forests Now Under Management Plans

In a significant stride towards global forest conservation, over half of the world’s forests are now under management plans aimed at sustainable use and preservation. Europe leads the way with a staggering 96 percent of its forest areas under long-term management strategies. However, South America trails behind, indicating a potential area for improvement.

Global Trend Towards Forest Conservation

A positive global trend has been observed over the past two decades, with an increase in the size of forests under management plans across all regions. This growth signifies a rising awareness of the importance of managed forests for environmental health, biodiversity conservation, and the well-being of human societies dependent on forest resources.

Noteworthy Initiatives

The Biden administration has announced plans for a nationwide amendment to forest management plans to prevent further loss of old growth forests. This initiative has been commended by former chiefs of the U.S.D.A. Forest Service, including Mike Dombeck, whose roadless rule set the stage for this latest action, protecting 58 million acres of remote national forest lands. The proposal aims to limit cutting and allow thinning to reduce the impacts of catastrophic wildfires.

In China, the state-owned forest area in the Dahinggan Mountains in Inner Mongolia has completely ceased logging since 2015, leading to increased forest coverage and a transition to ecotourism and forest management.

Challenges and Prospects

Despite these positive developments, challenges remain. The limited adoption of biochar production from woody biomass generated during forest management in the western United States highlights the need for further research, proactive policies, and science dissemination to enhance the scale of biochar production and application. The proposed nationwide amendment to forest management plans in the US has also met with differing opinions, with some questioning the approach given that old growth forests may be more resilient to fire if left in their current conditions.

However, the overall trend points to an increasing recognition of the importance of forests and efforts to preserve and manage them sustainably. This progress is crucial as the world faces escalating environmental challenges and the need to mitigate climate change.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

