Sustainability

Modular Homes: Affordable and Sustainable Housing of the Future?

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Modular Homes: Affordable and Sustainable Housing of the Future?

The wave of the future in the housing market seems to be a nod to the past – modular homes. Once popular a century ago with kit-built homes offered by the likes of Sears, this method of construction is making a potentially significant comeback in a real estate market that is increasingly challenging.

Why Modular Homes?

Modular homes are considered more affordable and sustainable compared to traditional construction. With stretched affordability in the housing market and an increased focus on sustainability, it’s no surprise these descendants of kit homes are gaining attention.

Modular homes generate less waste during construction and pose less disruption to natural environments. They are created in large pieces or modules in manufacturing facilities before being shipped and assembled on-site. The only requirement on-site is typically the foundation. Despite this unconventional construction method, they must comply with state and local building codes and are financed like traditional construction. However, they are 10-20% cheaper, averaging $80 to $160 per square foot. This cost efficiency is due to the scale of offsite construction and the ability to save up to 25% of vertical construction costs.

Modular Homes in Action

In Chicago’s Southside, up to 2,000 single-family modular homes are being assembled, a project backed by the government and non-profit organizations. The low down payment of around $1,000 is an added advantage. A similar project is in planning for the Maryland suburbs.

Modular homes have also been utilized to address homelessness in the U.S., Canada, and beyond.

Investment and Innovation

Venture capital firms, including Khosla Ventures and Y Combinator, have invested in the sector, with notable funding rounds supporting startups like Mighty Buildings, which uses 3D printing in modular home construction.

Manufacturers such as Deltec Homes, Dvele, and S2A Modular offer solar panels with their homes, aiming for efficiency and net-zero living. The modular construction method is recognized for reducing waste and carbon emissions, thereby contributing to the regenerative building practices supported by organizations like the International Living Future Institute.

0
Sustainability
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

