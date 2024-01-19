MMRDA Forms International Collaborations to Address MMR's Environmental Challenges

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has taken a profound step towards addressing the environmental challenges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by forming key international partnerships. The MMR encompasses Mumbai and parts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. These partnerships are formed with Finland and The Netherlands, focusing on river protection and waste management respectively, with an ultimate aim towards environmental sustainability for the region.

MMRDA joins hands with Finland's River Recycle Oy

The partnership with River Recycle Oy from Helsinki, Finland, primarily aims to address river protection, flood protection, and climate resilience in the MMR. It also includes the exchange of best practices for promoting circular economy practices, waste-to-energy solutions, and efficient waste management. The collaboration will contribute to the development of Blue & Green infrastructure, designed to improve air quality and rainwater absorption in the region. This strategic partnership aligns with MMRDA's vision of transforming the MMR into a sustainable metropolis.

MMRDA and The Netherlands' Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management

The Netherlands' Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management has teamed up with MMRDA to address waste management and climate change for sustainable urban development. The partnership aims to leverage Dutch expertise in waste management, climate resilience, and circular economy practices to transform the MMR. It includes knowledge exchange and financial support for smart city master planning and integrated waste management. The collaboration with Dutch companies specializes in sustainable business development, waste management, water processing, and purification.

Smart Cities Development with The World Smart City Forum and Samsung C&T

In addition to these, the World Smart City Forum from the United Kingdom and South Korea's Samsung C&T will contribute to the development of Smart Cities in the region. They aim to leverage technology like the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance the urban landscape of the MMR. These partnerships were formalized at the World Economic Forum in Davos where MMRDA officials, including Chairman and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, signed agreements with representatives from the partnering countries.

The collective efforts of these partnerships strive to promote environmental sustainability, improve air quality and rainwater absorption, and enforce circular economy practices throughout the MMR. With these initiatives in place, the MMR is poised for an environmentally sustainable transformation.