MKM Bolsters HVAC Presence with Strategic Acquisition of Oceanair UK

In a bold move aimed at expanding its footprint in the HVAC sector, MKM, a leading independent builders' merchant, has announced its acquisition of Oceanair UK Limited, a specialist distributor of air conditioning and heat pump solutions. This strategic acquisition heralds MKM's foray into the HVAC industry, with Oceanair set to continue its operations under its well-established name. The deal, terms of which remain undisclosed, marks a significant milestone in MKM's expansion plans, promising to leverage Oceanair's expertise in distributing top brands like Daikin, Fujitsu, and Panasonic, and its focus on sustainable heating solutions.

Advertisment

A Strategic Expansion

The acquisition of Oceanair by MKM represents more than just a business transaction; it's a strategic alliance aimed at capturing the burgeoning market for sustainable HVAC solutions. With over 90 branches nationwide and an annual turnover nearing the £1bn mark, MKM's expansion into the HVAC sector through Oceanair is poised to set new industry standards. Oceanair, established in 2002 and headquartered in Mansfield, has carved a niche for itself as a distributor of major HVAC brands, emphasizing energy-efficient and sustainable options such as air-to-water heat pumps.

Seamless Transition with a Vision for Growth

Advertisment

Under the terms of the acquisition, Tony Evanson, the owner of Oceanair, will continue to play a pivotal role in the business, ensuring a smooth transition and sustained growth. MKM's Business Development Director, Rob Barnes, expressed confidence in the strategic move, highlighting the synergy between MKM's extensive network and Oceanair's technical expertise and commitment to sustainability. "This acquisition is not just about expanding our product range; it's about embracing the future of the HVAC industry and providing our customers with eco-friendly options," Barnes stated.

Focus on Sustainable Solutions

At the heart of this acquisition is a shared commitment to sustainability. Oceanair, through its subsidiary Oceanashp.co.uk, has been recognized as a 'Centre of Excellence' by Panasonic, underscoring its dedication to promoting green heating technologies. This alignment with MKM's growth strategy not only broadens the latter's portfolio but also enhances its position in the market as a provider of comprehensive, sustainable building solutions. The integration of Oceanair's offerings into MKM's network signifies a forward-thinking approach to addressing the evolving needs of the construction industry and the environment.

In conclusion, MKM's acquisition of Oceanair UK Limited marks a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory, firmly establishing its presence in the HVAC sector. With a focus on sustainable solutions and a seamless transition plan, the deal promises to benefit customers, staff, and suppliers alike, while setting a new benchmark for innovation and sustainability in the industry. As MKM and Oceanair embark on this exciting new chapter, the future looks promising for both companies and their commitment to advancing eco-friendly building practices.