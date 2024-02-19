McKelvey Construction Ltd to Spearhead Revolutionary Urban Farm Project in St Columb’s Park

In a significant stride towards urban sustainability and innovation, McKelvey Construction Ltd, a Castlederg-based firm, has been selected to construct the Acorn Farm Project at St Columb’s Park. This initiative, poised to transform a former Ministry of Defence site into an avant-garde urban growing space, marks a pivotal chapter in Derry and Strabane's march towards a greener future. Funded by a hefty £5,600,430 from the UK Levelling Up Fund, with additional support from Derry City and Strabane District Council, the project is a cornerstone of a larger £6.2 million capital build designed to redefine our relationship with food, community, and the environment.

Blueprint for a Greener Tomorrow

The Acorn Farm Project is not just another construction endeavor; it's a visionary leap into the future of urban farming. With an urban food growing hub, a Green Skills learning academy, and a sustainable food event venue at its heart, the project aims to set a new benchmark as a climate-smart initiative. These elements are ingeniously designed to promote sustainable food sources and pave the way towards achieving a net zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2045. This transformative project, nestled within the verdant expanses of St Columb’s Park, is expected to become a beacon of sustainability and innovation by early Summer 2025.

Educating and Engaging the Community

However, the Acorn Farm Project transcends beyond mere infrastructure. At its core, it's about nurturing a community that is well-informed and passionate about sustainable food choices. Through community engagement programs such as 'I Can Grow' and 'I Can Cook', the project aims to empower families and communities with the knowledge and skills needed to make healthier food choices. This focus on education and engagement is a testament to the project’s commitment to not only changing landscapes but changing lives.

A Climate-Smart Vision

The ambition driving the Acorn Farm Project is clear: to establish a pioneering urban growing space that sets a precedent for future sustainable development projects. By integrating new food growing technologies and fostering a green skills workforce, the project aligns perfectly with the Council's Good Food Plan Framework for a sustainable local food system. As building works at the Gate Lodge facility press forward, the vision for a climate-smart initiative that positively impacts climate change, diet, and health in the Derry council area is gradually coming to life.

In conclusion, the Acorn Farm Project at St Columb’s Park stands as a bold statement of innovation, sustainability, and community engagement. Led by McKelvey Construction Ltd and supported by the UK Levelling Up Fund and Derry City and Strabane District Council, this project is not just about transforming a space; it's about transforming mindsets and setting a sustainable path for future generations. As we look towards its completion in early Summer 2025, the project promises to be a pivotal milestone in our journey towards a more sustainable world.