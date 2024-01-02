en English
Sustainability

Maritime Industry’s Strides Towards Sustainability and Technological Advancements in 2023

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Maritime Industry's Strides Towards Sustainability and Technological Advancements in 2023

The year 2023 saw the maritime industry take significant strides towards sustainability and technological advancement, even as it navigated geopolitical challenges and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) member states committed to a 40% reduction in the carbon intensity of international shipping by 2030, with a focus on increasing the use of zero or low-greenhouse gas (GHG) emission technologies and fuels.

Oil Spill Averted and Dawn of Green Container Shipping

A potentially catastrophic oil spill was averted with the successful transfer of oil from the decaying FSO Safer to a replacement vessel off the coast of Yemen. This year also marked the introduction of the ‘world’s first green containership,’ Laura Maersk, signaling the dawn of green container shipping with methanol serving as a cleaner alternative fuel.

Ammonia Surpasses Methanol in Decarbonization Journey

Ammonia took center stage in the shipping industry’s decarbonization journey, surpassing methanol. The promise of ammonia-fueled engines becoming a reality has led to an upswing in vessels being ordered as ‘ammonia-ready.’ The construction of ammonia carriers saw a surge in response to the anticipation of ammonia serving as an alternative fuel and hydrogen carrier.

Innovation and Progress in CO2 Transport and Storage

Technological innovation was at the forefront with the world’s first on-board ammonia cracking system for hydrogen generation and the growing popularity of wind-assisted propulsion technologies in large ocean-going vessels. The Northern Lights joint venture made headway in the transport and storage of CO2. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding made a significant contribution by delivering a demonstration ship for liquefied CO2 transport.

Unveiling of Nuclear-Powered Containership Design

The Jiangnan Shipyard unveiled the design for the largest nuclear-powered containership, reflecting the industry’s continuous pursuit of innovation. The shipping industry’s commitment to a more environmentally sustainable future was also echoed by BIMCO, which expressed optimism about meeting the IMO’s 2030 targets.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

