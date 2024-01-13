en English
Automotive

Marelli Unveils Groundbreaking Automotive Lighting Systems at CES 2024

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
Marelli Unveils Groundbreaking Automotive Lighting Systems at CES 2024

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, global automotive technology supplier Marelli unveiled its revolutionary automotive lighting systems, setting a new standard in sustainability and design. The spotlight was on the LeanLight headlight and rear light concepts, and the Red Laser & Optical Fiber Rear Lamp, which won a CES 2024 Innovation Award.

LeanLight: Redefining Sustainability and Efficiency

The LeanLight products, tailored for entry-level vehicles and fleet buyers, stands out with its substantial reduction in components and weight, and a significant decrease in CO emissions. The system offers up to 20% fewer components, a 20% weight reduction, and a 6 kg decrease in CO emissions. This feat is achieved through an ingenious modular approach, allowing customization while preserving pre-developed core components. A novel injection molding process and the exclusion of chemical coatings contribute to the sustainability of these lights.

LeanDisplay: Advanced Performance at Lower Costs

In addition to LeanLight, Marelli introduced the LeanDisplay system, an innovation that combines advanced local dimming performance with enhanced sustainability. This system boasts a 40% weight reduction and 60% fewer components. These substantial reductions are the result of design-for-manufacturing strategies, improved backlight technology, and localized supply chains, demonstrating Marelli’s commitment to enviroment-friendly manufacturing practices.

Red LASER & Optical Fiber Rear Lamp: A Blend of Elegance and Innovation

The Red Laser & Optical Fiber Rear Lamp, Marelli’s CES 2024 Innovation Award-winning technology, marked another significant highlight. Developed for a German luxury car manufacturer, this technology utilizes red laser diodes and optical fibers to create thin, flexible, and homogeneous illuminated lines. This unique technology offers not only a distinctive night-time appearance but also opens up new avenues for design flexibility.

The cutting-edge technology of the Red Laser & Optical Fiber Rear Lamp combines aesthetics with sustainability. It offers an ultra-thin illuminated line that provides automakers with unmatched flexibility in crafting unique and elegant designs. The winning combination of LASER and optical fiber maximizes aesthetic flexibility and promotes sustainability due to its energy efficiency and reduced weight.

With these groundbreaking technologies, Marelli continues to pioneer the transformation of automotive lighting systems, offering solutions that are not only innovative but also sustainable and efficient.

Automotive Sustainability
Nimrah Khatoon

