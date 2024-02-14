Manifest 2024: Supply Chain Innovation Redefining Future Dynamics

Last week, over 4,600 supply chain leaders and innovators gathered in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the annual Manifest conference. The event, which took place from February 5-7, showcased cutting-edge solutions and technologies aimed at optimizing supply chain management.

A Gathering of Industry Pioneers

Among the attendees was CJ Logistics America, who joined the conference to discuss their rapidly expanding cold chain capabilities. Mat Witte, senior vice president of ORTEC, was also present to offer insights into the company's Supply Chain Solutions Suite.

With a strong focus on robotics, innovative technology platforms, and sustainable food logistics, Manifest 2024 provided a platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas and forge new partnerships.

Panel Discussion: The Future of Food and Grocery Supply Chains

A highlight of the event was a panel discussion on the food and grocery supply chain, moderated by managing editor Alexis Mizell-Pleasant. The conversation revolved around new consumer consciousness, regulations supporting sustainability, and ways to future-proof efficiency in the supply chain.

Participants in the panel shared their insights on the growing importance of transparency and sustainability in the food and grocery sector. They also discussed the role of technology in addressing these challenges and ensuring a more resilient supply chain.

Women's Lunch: Embracing Diversity and Equity

Manifest 2024 also hosted a women's lunch, which focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the supply chain industry. The event addressed issues such as microaggression in the workplace and pay inequalities.

Attendees had the opportunity to network and engage in meaningful conversations about the importance of fostering a more inclusive and equitable industry.

Exploring Ocado Intelligent Automation's Facilities

One of the most anticipated events at Manifest 2024 was the opportunity to tour Ocado Intelligent Automation's facilities. Participants got a firsthand look at the company's Ocado Storage and Retrieval System (OSRS) for cold storage, which has been hailed as a game-changer in the industry.

The tour offered valuable insights into the latest innovations in automation and their potential to revolutionize supply chain management.

As the dust settles on another successful Manifest conference, it's clear that the supply chain industry is on the cusp of a new era. With a focus on sustainability, transparency, and innovation, industry leaders are working together to build a more resilient and efficient future.