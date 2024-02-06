Makip's Unisize Technology Revolutionizes Online Shopping, Reducing Clothing Waste

The rising environmental consciousness of American consumers is reshaping the landscape of the fashion industry. In 2023, the sustainable fashion sector grew significantly, reaching a valuation of $7.80 billion USD. This shift in preference has cast a spotlight on the pressing issue of clothing waste, with the average consumer discarding around 81.5 lbs of garments each year.

Makip's Innovative Solution

Responding to these pressing concerns, US fashion brands are recalibrating their strategies to align with evolving consumer behaviors. A forerunner in this shift is Makip, an online sizing technology specialist based in Tokyo. The company has recently introduced its proprietary 'Unisize' technology to the US market, aiming to revolutionize the online shopping experience.

Optimizing Online Shopping

Makip's Unisize technology optimizes the online retail experience by offering shoppers personalized sizing information. By inputting basic details like age, weight, and height, customers can see how a particular garment will fit their unique body type. This user-friendly approach not only improves the satisfaction of the shopper but also boosts business metrics for retailers.

Impressive Business Impact

According to the company, the introduction of this technology can amplify purchase decisions by 2.5 times. More importantly, it can reduce clothing returns by an average of 20%. This reduction in returns has a two-fold impact: it cuts down on waste generation and improves conversion rates, strengthening the overall metrics of the sustainable fashion industry.

Makip's technology is currently employed by over 300 online retail sites, including globally recognized brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, and New Balance. After its successful launch in the UK in spring 2023, the company is optimistic about its expansion into the US market.