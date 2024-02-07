Limerick Secures €21 Million Funding for Active Travel Projects

Marking a significant stride towards sustainable mobility, Limerick has secured a robust €21 million funding from the National Transport Authority for the progression of Active Travel projects. This investment will propel the design, planning, and construction of walking and cycling infrastructure throughout 2024, a testament to the city's commitment to green transportation.

Building a Green Future

Since the inception of the dedicated Active Travel unit in 2021, around 11km of infrastructure has been brought to fruition, with an additional 3km under construction and a whopping 22km in the design phase. The Mill Rd Active Travel Scheme, the latest project to kick-off last month, is estimated to reach completion in 18 months. The Father Russell Road project, which bagged the largest chunk of the funding, has been under construction since October 2023 and is due to finish later this year.

Funding to Drive Progress

This financial infusion enables the Active Travel team at Limerick City and County Council to continue enhancing pedestrian and cycling projects. A council spokesperson voiced that the funding will bolster the council's commitment to delivering an accessible network of walking and cycling routes across urban and rural landscapes. Mayor Gerald Mitchell underscored the impact of these investments on shaping Limerick into a more sustainable, safe, and appealing place for living, working, shopping, and investing.

Paving a Path for a Healthier Community

The Active Travel measures have been widely welcomed by Limerick communities. The 2024 funding is projected to further enrich the lives of the city and county citizens. The financed projects encompass a range of active travel schemes, cycle routes, village renewal schemes, along with the installation of cycle parking, security, and radar monitors, council staff costs, and other interim measures.

The goal of this initiative is to make walking and cycling the mainstream form of transport in cities like Limerick, thereby promoting a healthier, more environmentally-friendly lifestyle. The allocation of such substantial funds is a clear indication of the city's commitment to sustainable transport, and its efforts to encourage citizens to embrace a greener way of life.