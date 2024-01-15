Lennon Courtney x Kilkenny: A Spring/Summer Collection Inspired by Ostara

The world of fashion is abuzz with the release of the Lennon Courtney x Kilkenny Design 2024 spring/summer collection. Drawing inspiration from Ostara, the pagan goddess symbolizing the start of spring, the collection is a vibrant fusion of colors, textures, and silhouettes.

The designers, Brendan Courtney and Sonia Lennon, have masterfully captured the essence of balance, rebirth, and renewal, embodied in Ostara, through their ingenious design elements.

A Palette of Harmony and Vitality

The color spectrum of this collection is a blend of dazzling blue and poison green, signifying the convergence of sea and sky. The colors are complemented by a range of heavenly neutrals such as champagne, cream, and sand, with occasional bursts of rich picante tones. The palette is a testament to the designers’ imaginative approach and their ability to interpret the spirit of spring in a tangible form.

Designs Reflecting Ostara’s Essence

Courtney and Lennon have expressed their excitement about the collection, which they believe aligns with the spirit of Ostara. The designers have offered a diverse range of apparel and accessories, including the ‘Full Moon’ poison green fit and flare dress, the ‘Celestial’ dazzling blue jersey gown, and wardrobe staples like the reversible Chameleon coat and the Euphoria print set. The Lily satin dress and the Aura gown are highlighted as standout pieces, demonstrating the designers’ brilliance in creating captivating designs.

Commitment to Sustainability

Evelyn Moynihan, the CEO of Kilkenny Design, has commended the collection for its significant contribution to the brand’s commitment to exceptional design and eco-conscious practices. Sustainability is a key focus of the collection, featuring seasonless designs, handbags made from recycled PU leather, BCI-certified cotton, and sustainable wood homewares. Even the packaging adheres to eco-friendly standards, reflecting the brand’s dedication to minimizing its environmental footprint.