Lenexa City Council Approves $470,000 Streetlight Upgrade Project

On February 12, 2024, the Lenexa City Council approved a bid of approximately $470,000 to replace 44 streetlights on Long Street, Rosehill Road, Gillette Street, and 89th Street. The project, which aims to reduce operating and maintenance costs, provide better visibility at night for drivers and pedestrians, and is part of an ongoing lighting replacement program, will see the installation of new aluminum light poles and energy-efficient LED streetlights. The work is expected to start in the spring and wrap up in the fall, with funding coming from the Capital Improvement Program and Community Development Block Grant funds.

Upgrading Lenexa's Streetlights: A Step Towards a Brighter Future

The city of Lenexa is making significant strides in upgrading its streetlights with the latest energy-efficient technology. The replacement of 44 streetlights on Long Street, Rosehill Road, Gillette Street, and 89th Street will not only reduce operating and maintenance costs but also provide better visibility for drivers and pedestrians at night. As part of an ongoing lighting replacement program, the city has already replaced over 400 streetlights with LED lighting since 2009.

New Aluminum Poles and LED Streetlights: A Smart Investment

The $470,000 project, approved by the Lenexa City Council, includes the installation of new aluminum poles and LED streetlights. These modern lights are designed to consume less energy and have longer lifespans than traditional streetlights, making them a smart investment for the city. The LED lights will offer brighter and more uniform light, leading to improved safety and visibility for the community.

Funding the Project: Capital Improvement Program and Community Development Block Grant

The funding for the project will be sourced from the Capital Improvement Program and Community Development Block Grant funds. Specifically, $182,000 will be paid for through Community Development Block Grant funds from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. This combination of funding sources will ensure that the project is completed efficiently and effectively, while also benefiting the community through job creation and improved infrastructure.

The Lenexa City Council's decision to replace 44 streetlights with new aluminum poles and LED streetlights is a significant step towards a brighter and more energy-efficient future for the city. The project, which aims to reduce operating and maintenance costs, provide better visibility at night for drivers and pedestrians, and is part of an ongoing lighting replacement program, will offer numerous benefits to the community. With the work expected to begin in the spring and wrap up in the fall, residents can look forward to a safer and more modern streetscape in the near future.