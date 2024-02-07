Leicestershire County Council Surpasses Halfway Mark in Ambitious Tree-Planting Initiative

In a major stride towards environmental conservation, the Leicestershire County Council has achieved an integral milestone in its ambitious tree-planting scheme. The council, championing the cause of combating climate change, has surpassed the halfway mark of their plan to plant 700,000 trees across Leicestershire. In a testament to their commitment, over 356,000 trees now dot the county's landscape, essentially transforming it into a green haven.

Turning a New Leaf in Environmental Responsibility

The council's tree-planting drive aligns with their pledge to plant one tree for each resident in Leicestershire. This move is not just a step towards enhancing the county's green cover but also an embodiment of their dedication to creating a cleaner and more sustainable environment. The initiative is particularly noteworthy as Leicestershire was previously one of the least wooded counties in England.

Collaboration for Green Success

In their quest to turn Leicestershire green, the council has been working in tandem with the Woodland Trust. In 2023 alone, their collaborative efforts resulted in the distribution of approximately 50,000 trees. This effort extends beyond the council planting trees directly; it also involves distributing free trees for planting on suitable sites.

A Milestone and a Message

Cllr Blake Pain, the environment spokesperson for the council, highlighted the importance of this achievement. He expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to reaching this significant milestone in their tree-planting programme. His words resonate with the council's dedication to creating a cleaner and greener environment within the county. The project's success sends out a powerful message about environmental responsibility and the role communities can play in mitigating climate change.