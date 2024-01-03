en English
Automotive

Leather or Not? The Automotive Industry’s Sustainability Debate

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:50 pm EST
Leather or Not? The Automotive Industry’s Sustainability Debate

As the world pivots towards environmental sustainability, a debate rages in the automotive industry over the use of leather in vehicle interiors. Leather, a traditional choice for car upholstery, is under scrutiny due to animal welfare concerns and the environmental impact of cattle farming. On the one hand, automakers are leaning into sustainable and plant-based alternatives. On the other, leather trade group One 4 Leather claims cow leather’s environmental credentials are superior to synthetic substitutes.

The Case for Leather

One 4 Leather presents a compelling argument in defense of cow leather. They point out that leather is a byproduct of the food and dairy industry and that its use helps prevent waste. They also argue that methane, a potent greenhouse gas produced by cattle, is short-lived in the atmosphere.

The Environmental Counterargument

Critics, however, underscore the high resource consumption associated with cattle farming. They cite the significant use of water and land, along with potential contamination of local ecosystems by chemicals and animal waste. The debate is further complicated by the fact that methane, despite its shorter atmospheric lifespan, has a more potent warming effect than carbon dioxide.

Automakers Tilt Towards Alternatives

Despite the leather industry’s defense, many car manufacturers seem unlikely to revert to leather interiors. Companies like Tesla have already transitioned to synthetic materials in response to customer demand and their corporate commitment to reducing carbon footprints. This shift is part of a broader trend in the industry to align with environmental sustainability goals.

Innovation in the Automotive Industry

Meanwhile, Dutch designers are exploring innovative ways to make leather from discarded mango skins. This fruit leather is waterproof, made from natural elements, and helps combat food waste. The technique involves turning mangoes into puree, enhancing it with natural additives, and processing it into sheets that mimic real leather. This innovation garnered 7.7 million views and 311k likes within two weeks, with viewers lauding it as a sustainable, cruelty-free alternative to traditional and vegan leather.

Nigeria’s Automotive Industry in Focus

In related news, the National Automotive Design and Development Council is mulling a ban on importing used vehicles over 20 years old. The goal is to prevent Nigeria from becoming a dumping ground for old cars and stimulate the growth of the local auto industry. Despite efforts to revive the local industry, Nigeria relies heavily on imported vehicles to meet annual vehicle demand. The proposed ban has ignited debates on the need for a robust regulatory framework and initiatives to reduce dependency on imports.

0
Automotive Sustainability
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

