LCBA Wraps up Initiative with Virtual Event, Showcases Cleantech Collaborations

The Low Carbon and Circular Economy Business Action in the Americas (LCBA) is poised to wrap up its activities with a virtual closing event slated for Thursday, 22 February 2024, from 16:30 to 17:30 CET. Marking the end of an initiative that took off in September 2020 and will come to a close in March 2024, the event is expected to throw light on the strides made in promoting sustainable business practices in its six target markets—Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

An Incisive Look at Market Outcomes and Challenges

During the event, attendees will dive into the outcomes of the LCBA's market interventions and the hurdles surmounted in the course of its tenure. What's more, the gathering will feature a showcase of the activities implemented and the results chalked up in each of the six LCBA markets. The event is designed to offer insights into the successes scored, thereby opening up potential business opportunities for keen observers.

Presentations from EU SMEs and American Companies

In a bid to shed light on the collaborative efforts between European Union (EU) Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and companies from the Americas, there will be presentations from six partnerships. These presentations will spotlight their innovative Cleantech projects, serving as tangible illustrations of the successful collaborations that align with the low carbon and circular economy principles the LCBA seeks to advance.

IDOM's Role in Facilitating Commercial Agreements

IDOM, a key player in this initiative, has undertaken a project aimed at facilitating commercial agreements between European technology SMEs and Latin American companies with circular economy, energy efficiency, or decarbonization projects. This project encompasses an extensive analysis of market opportunities in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia, aimed at bolstering the international expansion of European firms. As part of its commitment to the LCBA, IDOM's team has been organizing sectoral meetings and business roundtables. The motive? To foster the adoption of advanced cleantech technologies in Latin America and hasten the shift towards more sustainable practices in the private sector.