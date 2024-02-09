Kongsberg Achieves Record Growth in 2023: Expansion, Sustainability, and Innovation

Kongsberg, the Norwegian industrial conglomerate, reported robust growth in Q4 and for the entirety of 2023. The company surpassed NOK 40 billion in turnover, set a new record for order backlog, and welcomed over 1,100 skilled employees to its ranks. Despite geopolitical tensions and economic challenges, Kongsberg signed significant contracts, such as the Kongsberg Naval System framework agreement, potentially worth NOK 17 billion, for the maintenance of Norwegian frigates until 2040.

Advertisment

Triumph Amidst Turbulence

Kongsberg's growth story unfolded against the backdrop of various global crises. Amidst the chaos, the company managed to secure significant contracts, expand its workforce, and make strategic investments. In the defense sector, Kongsberg played a crucial role in Ukraine's defense efforts by donating NASAMS air defense systems, helping protect countless lives.

The company's commitment to sustainability is evident in its climate targets, approved by the Science Based Target initiatives, and its aim to achieve net zero by 2050. Additionally, Kongsberg Maritime saw a 21% revenue growth in Q4 and 22% for the year, attributed to aftermarket business and newbuilds. The strong demand for emission reduction upgrades further highlights the company's dedication to creating a greener future.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Growth and Expansion

Kongsberg Defence Aerospace experienced its strongest quarter ever for order intake, driven by contracts with Poland, Spain, and Lithuania. Kongsberg Discovery and Kongsberg Digital also reported robust order intakes and are expanding to meet market demand.

The company's focus on responsible business practices is evident in its improved ratings in sustainability and ESG risk management. Kongsberg maintains its commitment to non-involvement in controversial weapons, ensuring its growth does not come at the expense of ethical considerations.

Advertisment

Financial Highlights and Future Outlook

Kongsberg's financial results for 2023 are a testament to its resilience and strategic foresight. The company reported record-high operating revenues of NOK 40.6 billion, an increase of 28% compared to 2022. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved by 39% to NOK 4.6 billion. The company's order intake for 2023 was NOK 65.4 billion, resulting in a record-high order backlog of NOK 88.6 billion.

The Board of Directors proposed a total dividend payment of NOK 2.46 billion, equivalent to NOK 14.00 per share. The dividend proposal reflects the company's positive future prospects and its commitment to sharing its success with stakeholders.

As Kongsberg looks ahead to 2024 and beyond, the company anticipates sustained growth driven by significant demand in various segments, including maritime, defense, and digital solutions. With investments in expertise and capacity, Kongsberg is well-positioned to navigate the evolving global landscape and continue its trajectory of growth and innovation.