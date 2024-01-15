en English
Fashion

Kering and Others Partner with Spiber to Develop Novel Circularity Solution for Textile Industry

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
Kering and Others Partner with Spiber to Develop Novel Circularity Solution for Textile Industry

Leading luxury brand Kering and other industry giants such as Johnstons of Elgin, Eilen Fisher, and DyStar have joined forces with Spiber in a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming the textile industry. The announcement was made at the Biofabricate Paris Summit, where the vision of creating fully circular textile products was brought to light. These innovative products will be designed to regenerate into Spiber’s Brewed Protein materials at their end-of-life stage, setting the stage for a wholly sustainable lifecycle.

Spiber’s Circularity Solution: A New Chapter in Textile Industry

Part of Spiber’s biosphere circulation project, the initiative focuses on the conversion of end-of-use textiles and agricultural by-products into fresh materials. This conversion is facilitated through microbial fermentation, a process that produces novel protein materials. The end result is a new breed of fibers that are perfectly suited for clothing textiles. Notably, Goldwin and Pangaia had already made their mark as participants in the project, having joined in June of the previous year.

Role of New Partners: Laboratory Testing and Data Compilation

The new partners are set to play a crucial role in the project by providing samples for laboratory testing. This testing process will generate pivotal data, which will be used to assess the impact of different textile chemicals on the conversion process. Spiber plans to compile this data into a comprehensive database. This database will serve as a guide for industry stakeholders, helping them design products that align with circularity solutions.

Pathway to a Sustainable Future in Textile Production

This ambitious project, if successful, will pave the way for a more sustainable future in textile production. It represents an exciting step forward in the industry’s journey towards sustainability, with the potential to revolutionize the way textiles are produced and disposed of. As more industry stakeholders come on board, the prospects for achieving a fully sustainable lifecycle for textiles become increasingly realistic.

0
Fashion Sustainability
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

